Here is today’s Mariners’ minor league round-up, which offers the team’s official minor league report from Kelly Munro that features, notes, stats and box scores. There are also game results on all of the organization’s minor league affiliates that were in action.

Class AAA Tacoma

Tyler O’Neill’s first full game at the Class AAA level wasn’t dull. He hit a towering three-run homer but also committed a pair of costly errors that led to four runs being scored in a 6-5 loss. He’s one of the youngest players at the Class AAA level and the Mariners understand there will be miscues. Mark Lowe also struggled in his first game back with the organization.

RH Chris Heston struck out 9 batters in his season debut on April 8 at Sacramento. It marked the 12th time Heston has struck out 9 or more batters in the minor leagues in his career (last: 9/1/14 vs. Tacoma).

Class AA Arkansas

The Travelers mustered all of one run in a 6-1 loss. Starter Tyler Herb gave up four runs over 4 2/3 inning pitched in the loss. Kyle Waldrop drove in the only run with a first-inning sac fly. From the report: The Travs opening day roster has some of Seattle’s top prospects. RHP Andrew Moore is ranked as #6 by Baseball America and #5 by MLB.com. Fellow RH starter Max Povse checks in at #8 by Baseball America and #6 by MLB.com. Also in the top 30 are RH reliever Thyago Vieira (#14/12) and catcher Tyler Marlette (#29/27).

Class A Modesto

The Nuts gave up four runs in the ninth in a disappointing 10-9 loss. Lefty Spencer Hermann was charged with all four runs in the frame with right-hander Lukas Schiraldi allowing two inherited runners to score. Joey Curletta went 3-for-5 with a homer in the loss.

Dating back to Aug. 4, 2016, INF Chris Mariscal has reached base safely in 29 consecutive games, including 23 games with at least 1 hit. During this stretch, he is batting .370 (40×108) with 21 runs scored, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 8 RBI, 2 HBP, 12 walks and 4 stolen bases. … HOT START – OF Joey Curletta has hit safely in 2 of his first 3 games, batting .400 (4×10) with 2 runs scored, 1 double, 1 home run, 2 RBI and 4 walks. Game notes: Not available

Class A Clinton

The LumberKings managed just five hits and were shutout 4-0 by Kane County. Infielder Bryson Brigman had two of the hits in the loss.