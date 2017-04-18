Seattle avoids behind no-hit with Mitch Haniger's double in the ninth inning of a 5-0 loss.

Highlights (there weren’t many of them)

From the opposing clubhouse … Marlins manager Don Mattingly

On tonight’s game: “I thought our energy was better, it’s kind of recovered from that Mets series. Getting out there tonight Dee gets us a guy on second and we get a run there in the first. Scratch one in the second and then get a couple more quick. I think we were able to jump out and then Wei-Yin was good all night, kept changing speeds on both sides of the plate. For him I thought it was huge, after what happened in the Mets series, he got knocked around a little bit and that didn’t go very well, but to bounce back was really good, obviously for us but I think for him also.”

On Wei-Yin Chen’s no-hit possibility: “Tonight’s was different than the other day, I thought we felt like we were close and had a good shot tonight, once we got through the eighth there and they hit a couple of those dribblers and we were able to get outs. Then they got a clean hit, you do feel like you’re fairly close, but it doesn’t seem the same when they’re like that … between three guys.”

On pulling Chen with no-hitter: “This guy had a UCL tear last year, and he’s coming back. He’s been healthy but I’m not going to let him go 130. He hits a guy then walks a guy in the eighth and is in deep counts each guy. So we knew his location was leaving, and in our minds he had no chance to make it nine innings. At that point the best thing for us was to get a guy in there.”

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Yovani Gallardo is 5-2 with 2.33 ERA (15 ER, 58.0 IP) with 47 strikeouts, 15 walks in 9 career starts vs. Miami.

Was his 13th career start of 6.0+ innings and 0 walks (last: 8/11/14 at CHC w/MIL).

9 hits allowed were his most since allowing 9 hits on April 16, 2016 at Texas w/ BAL.

Nelson Cruz (0x3, HBP) had his 7-game hitting streak snapped

During the streak he hit .370 (10×27) with 4 runs, 1 double, 2 home runs and 6 RBI.

Mitch Haniger (1×3, 2B, BB) extended his hitting streak to 12-games (since April 6).

During streak is hitting .348 (16×46) with 10 runs, 3 doubles, 4 home runs and 11 RBI.

Seattle starters have only allowed one walk in the last 31.1 innings pitched over the past five games.

Seattle was limited to one hit for the 23rd time in club history (last: July 24, 2016 at Toronto.

MIAMI MARLINS:

Miami has won four of its last five games and are 8-4 in their last 12 games.

Miami had a no-hitter going through 8.1 innings before Mitch Haniger doubled in the 9th.

Miami tossed the 17th one-hitter in club history (last: June 17, 2016 vs. Colorado).

Wei-Yin Chen left the game after 7.0 no-hit innings after throwing 100 pitches.

He is the second Miami starter to leave game with no hits this season (Dan Straily April 16th, 2017 vs. NYM – 5.1IP, 5BB, 5K)

tossed a season-high 7.0 innings.

Previous high in inning was 8.0 (6x, last: July 12, 2015 vs. Washington).

Justin Bour recorded a season-high two hits, including a two-run home run.

He has two home runs in the last four games after going homerless in his first 10 games.

Christian Yelich has hit safely in each of his last four games and has scored a run in the last four.

He collected his 6th multi-hit game of the season, his second straight.

Boxscore