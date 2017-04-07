Seattle fell to 1-4 on the season in a 5-1 loss to the Angels.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mariners manager Scott Servais discusses his team’s 5-1 loss to the Angels in which the offense struggled again. Seattle is now 4-for-43 hitting with runners in scoring position. The Mariners have started 1-4 on the season for the first time since 2010.

The middle of the order:

Robinson Cano: .200 (4-20) , 1 double, 0 RBI, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Nelson Cruz: .105 (2-for-19), 1 double, 1 RBI, 3 walks, 9 strikeouts

Kyle Seager: .125 (2-for-16), no extra basehits, 2 RBI, 5 walks, 4 strikeouts

Highlights