See and hear what the Mariners' manager had to say to the media at Thursday's pre-spring training luncheon.
Mariners manager Scott Servais discussed multiple things with the media at Thursday’s pre-spring training luncheon. Topics included what he learned in his first season as a manager, the team’s revamped roster, the addition of a speed on the basepaths, the expected roles of young players like Daniel Vogelbach and Mitch Haniger, using defensive shifts and more.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.