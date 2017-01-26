See and hear what the Mariners' manager had to say to the media at Thursday's pre-spring training luncheon.

Mariners manager Scott Servais discussed multiple things with the media at Thursday’s pre-spring training luncheon. Topics included what he learned in his first season as a manager, the team’s revamped roster, the addition of a speed on the basepaths, the expected roles of young players like Daniel Vogelbach and Mitch Haniger, using defensive shifts and more.