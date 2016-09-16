Postgame notes, quotes, boxscore and video of Scott Servais and Felix Hernandez following the Mariners' disappointing 6-0 loss to the Astros on Friday night at Safeco Field

From the opposing clubhouse: Astros manager AJ Hinch

On having a dominant pitching performance: “We needed that on a lot of levels. Every game is magnified this time of year and we were playing a team that we’re chasing. Our bullpen has been used at such a high rate too. To be able to get Sipp back in the mix and Collin was fantastic tonight, he did everything you could ask for out of a starting pitcher and did it with relative ease in terms of not having many innings where he was taxed so it was a really good performance.”

On what was clicking for McHugh. “His breaking ball. It all starts and ends with his breaking ball and when he can throw it for a strike, he’s really good. He has a lot of confidence in it and they have to deal with the front to back component [of it]. He has to put away breaking balls in them and he was able to get some first pitch strikes and that makes his fastball and cutter better. He was locked in tonight with his breaking ball.”

On how they were able to get so much pressure on Felix tonight: “Felix pitches to areas that he wants you to chase. We were very good with our game plan to get pitches up and over the plate. Starting with getting a couple runs early with the bunt and Marisnick got the big double. We didn’t chase a lot tonight and if you don’t chase with him and you make him bring the ball in the strike zone, he’s human again.”

MARINERS NOTES:

The Mariners snapped their season-high 8 game winning streak tonight.

Seattle was shut out for the 6th time this season, the 5th time at home (last: Aug. 24 vs. NYY).

The Mariners also snapped their streak of hitting a home run in 14 straight games.

Kyle Seager (1×3, BB) is batting .321 (43×134) with 25 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 9 home runs, 26 RBI and 18 walks since August 6.

Felix Hernandez went 4.1 innings and gave up 6 runs (5 earned) on 8 hits and 3 walks while striking out 3.

This was Hernandez’s first start against the Astros this season but in 9 career starts against Houston, he is 3-4 with a 4.07 ERA (22 ER, 48.2 IP).

Norichika Aoki (1×3) is hitting .337 (31×92) with 14 runs, 8 doubles, 2 home runs and 9 RBI since Aug. 5.

As a starter in that span, he’s hitting .349 (30×86) and has reached base in 19 of 21 starts.

Dan Altavilla pitched 1.2 innings tonight which is a new career-high.

In 9 career appearances, Altavilla owns a 1.29 ERA (1 ER, 7.0 IP).

Altavilla has had a scoreless outing in 8 of his 9 appearances.

ASTROS NOTES:

Houston has won 7 of the last 8 contests against the Mariners.

Houston is 23-16 on the road dating back to June 14 which is the top road mark in MLB during that span.

Collin McHugh is 6-0 in his first 6 career starts at Safeco Field with a 1.36 ERA (6 ER, 39.2 IP).

Pedro Martinez and Horacio Ramirez are only other pitchers in MLB history to record a win in each of their first 6 starts at Safeco Field.

McHugh’s career 1.36 ERA (6ER, 39.2IP) is the 6th-lowest in Safeco Field history (min. 30IP).

McHugh is 4-0 against Seattle this season, posting 1.08 ERA (3 ER, 25.0 IP).

Is 9-3 vs. Seattle since 2014, including wins in 8 of the last 9 games.

McHugh’s 9 career wins against the Mariners (all since 2014) are the most by an AL pitcher against any single opponent since 2014…the only Major League pitchers with 9 wins against a single opponent in that span: Bartolo Colon (9 vs. PHI) and Zack Greinke (9 vs. SF).

Jose Altuve (2×5, 2B, R) scored his 100th run of the season…this is the first time the Astros have had multiple players with 100 runs in a single season (also Springer-109) since 2004: Jeff Bagwell (104), Craig Biggio (100), Lance Berkman (104).

Altuve is the 2nd player in club history to record 40 doubles in 3 straight seasons: also Biggio (2003-05).

Altuve has hit .387 (111×287) on the road this year with 52 runs, 21 doubles, 4 triples, 9 home runs, 49 RBI and 31 walks.

In his career against Felix Hernandez, Altuve is hitting .455 (10×22).

Yuli Gurriel (1×5) has hit in 11 of his last 12 games…during that span, he is hitting .333 (16×48) with 6 runs, 2 doubles, 3 home runs and 7 RBI.