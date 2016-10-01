Postgame notes and video of manager Scott Servais discussing his team's 9-8 loss and being eliminated from postseason contention

From the opposing clubhouse … A’s manager Bob Melvin

On how to sum up the game: “Wild. We talked about for the series that this was kind of our play-offs and the atmosphere would be different for these younger guys than anything they’ve every experienced before. And to get as many contributions from so many guys on the roster today, in particular some of the younger guys. Bruce Maxwell gets a big hit there, Joey Wendle had an absolutely terrific night. This is really going to serve them well in the future knowing that they can play in this type of atmosphere.”

On the offense continuing to score runs: “Well you kind of knew we’d have to. As good as they are offensively, really there’s never enough. So even with the lead-off double by (Ben) Gamel, now you’re going through the middle of their order again. So you can’t score enough. You have to keep your foot on the pedal so to speak because you know their offense is really good.”

On Marcus Semien’s night: “Yeah, put him in the lead-off spot against a guy he’s struggled off in the past, but we were just trying to get our hottest hitters, because we don’t have too many leading into this game, up there as quickly as we could. He really set the tone today right away and kept getting good swings and good at-bats. Big night for him and we had a lot of contributions, but on the offensive end, none more than Joey (Wendle) and Marcus.”

MARINERS NOTES:

Seattle lost tonight and were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.

Robinson Canó (2×5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, IBB) has homered in back-to-back games for the 7th time this season.

Hit his 39th home run of the season with a 2-run shot in the 5th inning, adding on to his career-high.

Canó’s 103 RBI are 4th-most in a single season by a Mariners 2nd baseman. Bret Boone set the club record for a 2nd baseman with 141 RBI in 2001.

Since 9/19, Canó is hitting .380 (19×50) with 12 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs and 16 RBI.

Nelson Cruz (1×5, R, HR, 2 RBI) has collected 13 RBI in his last 9 games, giving him 105 this season which trails only his career-high of 108 RBI set in 2014 with Baltimore.

Cruz has hit safely in 19 of 28 games since 9/2…over that span, he is hitting .318 (35×110) with 7 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 RBI.

Kyle Seager (1×5, R) matched his single-season career-high in hits (166) with 2nd inning single (also: 2015).

With his 166th hit of the season, Seager also matched the club record for hits in a single season by a Mariners 3rd baseman (also: Adrian Beltre – 2006 & Seager – 2015).

Seager has scored 89 runs this season, 2nd-most in a single season by a Mariners 3rd baseman, trailing only David Bell (92 R, 1999).

Norichika Aoki (2×5, R, 2B, RBI, BB) is batting .371 (26×70) with 16 runs, 7 doubles, 3 home runs, 12 RBI and 7 walks in 20 games since being recalled from AAA Tacoma on Sept. 5.

Adam Lind (2×5, R, 2B) has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games (9/11 – c), batting .311 (14×45) with 3 runs, 2 doubles and 1 RBI during that span.

Steve Cishek allowed 1 run (unearned) in the 8th inning, his first run given up since 8/30 at TEX.

The Mariners are now 9-8 in 17 extra-inning games.

ATHLETICS NOTES:

Oakland is now 6-5 in 11 extra-inning games.

Oakland snapped a 7-game losing streak against the Mariners.

Khris Davis (2×4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) hit his 42nd home run of the season, equaling the 6th-best single season total in club history (also: Mark McGwire, 1992 & Jose Canseco, 1988).

Has hit 8 home runs against the Mariners this season, the most by an Oakland player against Seattle in one season in club history.

Joey Wendle (4×5, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI) equaled a season-high with 4 hits tonight (also: 9/15 at KC).

Equaled a season-high 2 RBI (4x, last: 9/17 at TEX)…drove in the game-winning RBI with a double in the 10th inning.

Marcus Semien (4×6, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI) equaled a season-high with 4 hits tonight (also: 8/12 vs. SEA).

Jharel Cotton went 4.1 IP and gave up 4 runs (3 earned) on 6 hits and 1 walk while striking out 7.

Recorded a career-high 7 strikeouts (previous: 6, 9/19 vs. HOU).

Snapped a streak of 4 consecutive starts of 5 or more innings and 1 earned run or less.

Ryon Healy (1×5) has hit safely in each of his last 15 road games…is batting .403 (25×62) over that span.