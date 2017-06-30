Postgame notes, highlights, boxscore and video of manager Scott Servais discussing Seattle's 10-0 win over the Angels.

Ariel Miranda’s pitch usage from Brooks Baseball. Much better mix of his offspeed stuff.

MLB statcast data on Mariners homers …

Highlights

Postgame notes

ANGELS NOTES:

Angels are .500 on the season for 22nd time this year … Marks season-high 17 hits allowed, most since Aug. 12, 2016 at Cleveland … Third time this season allowing 10+ runs … Shut out for seventh time this season, last on June 27 (Kenta Maeda (7 IP); Brandon Morrow (2 IP)), tied for second most in Majors…Largest shutout loss since Oct. 3, 2012 (12-0 loss at Seattle) and largest shutout loss at home since July 5, 1999 (10-0 loss; also vs. Seattle)

PARKER BRIDWELL: (6 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 2 HR; 73 pitches — 49 strikes)… First career appearance against Mariners … Charged with first loss of season … Boasts a 3.80 ERA (21.1 IP – 9 ER) for the month … 11 hits allowed are most by any Angels pitcher this season.

ANDRELTON SIMMONS: (1-2, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 SO); Since May 12, has hit safely in 37 of last 46 games batting .318 (57/179) with 22 extra-base hits… Logs his second career double against Mariners, last on Sept. 3, 2016.

MARINERS NOTES:

Snap a four-game losing streak … Have won 19 of last 31 … Kyle Seager went deep for 10th home run of season … Seventh shutout of season, tied for second most in Majors.

ARIEL MIRANDA: (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 0 HR; 95 pitches — 60 strikes) … Two hits allowed tie season-best … Third time of season allowing two-or-fewer hits … Is 4-0 with a 2.61 ERA (31 IP – 9 ER) with 19 strikeouts and 11 walks in five career starts vs. Halos … Records fourth consecutive win vs. Angels; Is one of three Mariners pitchers to begin career with 4+ consecutive wins against Angels, John Halama (six consecutive wins, 6/23/99 – 4/9/02) and Hisashi Iwakuma (five consecutive wins, 8/11/12 – 7/14/13).

MIKE ZUNINO: (1-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI); Goes deep for 11th home run of season … His sixth career home run against Angels, tied with Oakland and Houston for most against any other opponent … His 31 RBI in June are second most in club history during the month (one shy of tying Edgar Martinez (32) in June 1995) … Only recorded four RBI for season entering June … His 31 RBI in the month of June are second-most by an A.L. catcher, dating back to 1920 (one shy of tying Rudy York, DET in 1983).

ROBINSON CANO: (3-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI); Hits his 20th and 21st career home run against Angels, fifth most amongst active players … Logs his 15th and 16th home run of season, 11 have been multi-RBI home runs … Rides a five-game hitting streak … Records his second multi-home run game of season, 22nd of career … Logs his second career multi-home run game against Halos, last on Apr. 15, 2010 for Yankees.

JEAN SEGURA: (1-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 SO); Has reached base safely in all 10 appearances vs. Angels, including eight games with at least one hit.

BEN GAMEL: (4-5, 2 R, 2 RBI); Logs career-high four hits for second time this season, last on May 9 at Philadelphia … Has hit safely in 27 of last 30 contests, batting .401 (49/122) in that span.

Boxscore

