Postgame notes, highlights, boxscore and video of manager Scott Servais discussing Seattle's 10-0 win over the Angels.

Share story

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Ariel Miranda’s pitch usage from Brooks Baseball. Much better mix of his offspeed stuff.

 

MLB statcast data on Mariners homers … 

Highlights

Most Read Stories

Save over 90% on select subscriptions.

 

 

Postgame notes

ANGELS NOTES:
Angels are .500 on the season for 22nd time this year … Marks season-high 17 hits allowed, most since Aug. 12, 2016 at Cleveland … Third time this season allowing 10+ runs … Shut out for seventh time this season, last on June 27 (Kenta Maeda (7 IP); Brandon Morrow (2 IP)), tied for second most in Majors…Largest shutout loss since Oct. 3, 2012 (12-0 loss at Seattle) and largest shutout loss at home since July 5, 1999 (10-0 loss; also vs. Seattle)

PARKER BRIDWELL: (6 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 2 HR; 73 pitches — 49 strikes)… First career appearance against Mariners … Charged with first loss of season … Boasts a 3.80 ERA (21.1 IP – 9 ER) for the month … 11 hits allowed are most by any Angels pitcher this season.

ANDRELTON SIMMONS: (1-2, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 SO); Since May 12, has hit safely in 37 of last 46 games batting .318 (57/179) with 22 extra-base hits… Logs his second career double against Mariners, last on Sept. 3, 2016.

MARINERS NOTES:
Snap a four-game losing streak … Have won 19 of last 31 … Kyle Seager went deep for 10th home run of season … Seventh shutout of season, tied for second most in Majors.

ARIEL MIRANDA: (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 0 HR; 95 pitches — 60 strikes) …  Two hits allowed tie season-best … Third time of season allowing two-or-fewer hits … Is 4-0 with a 2.61 ERA (31 IP – 9 ER) with 19 strikeouts and 11 walks in five career starts vs. Halos … Records fourth consecutive win vs. Angels; Is one of three Mariners pitchers to begin career with 4+ consecutive wins against Angels, John Halama (six consecutive wins, 6/23/99 – 4/9/02) and Hisashi Iwakuma (five consecutive wins, 8/11/12 – 7/14/13).

MIKE ZUNINO: (1-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI); Goes deep for 11th home run of season … His sixth career home run against Angels, tied with Oakland and Houston for most against any other opponent … His 31 RBI in June are second most in club history during the month (one shy of tying Edgar Martinez (32) in June 1995) … Only recorded four RBI for season entering June … His 31 RBI in the month of June are second-most by an A.L. catcher, dating back to 1920 (one shy of tying Rudy York, DET in 1983).

ROBINSON CANO: (3-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI); Hits his 20th and 21st career home run against Angels, fifth most amongst active players … Logs his 15th and 16th home run of season, 11 have been multi-RBI home runs … Rides a five-game hitting streak … Records his second multi-home run game of season, 22nd of career … Logs his second career multi-home run game against Halos, last on Apr. 15, 2010 for Yankees.

JEAN SEGURA: (1-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 SO); Has reached base safely in all 10 appearances vs. Angels, including eight games with at least one hit.

BEN GAMEL: (4-5, 2 R, 2 RBI); Logs career-high four hits for second time this season, last on May 9 at Philadelphia … Has hit safely in 27 of last 30 contests, batting .401 (49/122) in that span.

 

Boxscore

link

Ryan Divish: 206-464-2373 or rdivish@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @RyanDivish. Ryan Divish covers the Mariners and offers his perspective all season. He gives his inside look at Major League Baseball and power rankings every Sunday.