Servais joked about the season starting on Monday in an effort to forget a 1-6 road trip.

Mariners manager Scott Servais tried to open up his pregame media session with a little bit of joke, acting as if Monday was the beginning of the season and his team was fresh out of spring training with their hopes and dreams still in tact.

Anything to try and move past the heart-deflating 1-6 start to the season that was punctuated with Sunday’s 10-9 loss to the Angels where they blew a six-run lead in the ninth inning.

“We are going to stay positive,” he said. “It’s not the start, obviously, that we wanted to get off to. But it’s baseball — things happens. We talked about it after the game yesterday — we have to get back to being who we are, that’s the focus for us right now. We can’t do anything about what happened last week. I wish I could. But I can’t. We’ve got to move forward. We’ve got to win the series here against Houston and get rolling in the right direction again and we’ll be just fine.”

It wasn’t a long extended meeting that everyone over-romanticizes, but just kind of a quick reminder to not panic. Last year’s brutal start with a 2-6 record, including five straight losses at home, was mentioned.

“Did we forget about how all this played out? I certainly didn’t,” he said. “We’ve been down this road before. I think we learned a lot about each other last year going through out it, and we’ll learn a lot about each other this year. That’s one of the things we talked about after last night’s game. We believe we have a good team. I love our team, I really do. I like our team, the personalities, the character, how we line up, the bullpen, everything. But liking it and going out and doing it are two different things. You’ve got to go out and compete every day because nobody is going to feel sorry for you and nobody is going to give you anything in this league. We have to go earn it.”

Servais wasn’t expecting to relive last year’s angst-ridden start this season.

“It’s different,” he said. “Last year, I had wanted to mange my whole life after my playing career was over. I get the chance and you’re losing five in a row at home like we did last year right out of the chute, it’s like ‘Oh my God, why is this happening? Oh, I’ll never have to go through that again.’ Then, low and behold, here we sit. Baseball is a crazy game.”

Can he take anything from last season and use it try and fix this season?

“It is such a long season,” he said. “How you handle adversity, it doesn’t build character; it just reveals character. It absolutely reveals character. You find out what you’re about and what you’re made of. We are going to stay positive. We’re going to stay with our process because we believe in it and we believe in our players.

Servais believes being back at Safeco will help.

“It’s a lot easier here,” he said. “It means a lot, these guys coming home, playing in our ballpark with our fans there. It means a lot. Guys are excited, energy will be up today.

Also …

Tony Zych is eligible to come off the disabled list, but the Mariners may give him a couple more rehab outings with Class AAA Tacoma before bringing him back.

“His outings have been okay, but they haven’t been dominant by any means,” Servais said. “I think he feels good. His arm is fine. Velocity and stuff, we all know it tends to tick up when you get to the big leagues and there’s a third deck on the stadium. We will continue to monitor him and see when we feel good about him not just stepping in here and being on the roster, but being in a position where he can help us.”

Game notes

1977 – The Mariners Juan Bernhardt hits the first home run in club history off Angels left-hander Frank Tanana in the Kingdome.

1989 – In their respective Kingdome debuts, the veteran Jeffrey Leonard and the rookie Ken Griffey Jr. each hit home runs to pace the Mariners to a 6-5 victory over Chicago before an Opening Night crowd of 33,866. Junior’s homer comes in his first Kingdome at bat.

1992 – Ken Griffey Jr. hits the first 3rd-deck home run of his career to seal the Mariners first win of the season, a 9-3 triumph vs. Kansas City.

1994 – Randy Johnson strikes out Toronto’s Mike Huff to become Seattle’s all-time strikeout leader with 1,079 K’s, passing Mark Langston.

1998 – Randy Johnson records his 15th career 15+ strikeout game on Opening Day at Fenway Park. He gets a no decision and the Mariners lose, 9-7.

2010 – Felix Hernandez broke the club record for most consecutive quality starts, notching his 15th straight. He broke Erik Hanson’s previous streak of 14 consecutive quality starts.

