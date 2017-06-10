Postgame notes, video, highlights, boxscore and video of manager Scott Servais. Also notes on Jose Bautista taking an extra base on a walk and Kyle Seager's strikeout vs. Joe Smith.

In the seventh inning, Tony Zych had already given up the go-ahead homer to Ezequiel Carrera and then walked Jose Bautista with two outs. Miffed at home plate umpire Jeff Kellogg for not calling a few borderline pitches, Zych grabbed the ball and walked behind the mound with his head down. Seeing that Zych wasn’t watching him and no infielder within 15 feet of second base, Bautista, who isn’t fast, sprinted to second after just touching first base on his walk. The free base didn’t come back to bite Zych or the Mariners. He got Josh Donaldson to ground out to end the inning. But it was a bad look for Zych and the Mariners.

“I was just kind of refocusing there,” Zych said. “It was a tough at-bat and I looked up and he was already at second. I think (the infield) was moving into the shift and I was kind of looking at (Kyle) Seager to see where he was going. By the time I realized it, he was already there. No one really said anything. It was one of them freak things, a perfect time to go.”

Manager Scott Servais wasn’t quite as willing to overlook it. He called time after it happened and discussed the situation with Zych and his infield.

“It was just a lack of focus there,” Servais said. “I think he got caught up a little bit in the couple close pitches to Bautista. He thought he had him punched out there. You can’t let your guard down. He got all caught up in what was going on there with the umpire and not getting the call and what not. It was just lack of focus and it should not happen at this level. You are holding the ball in the middle of the diamond and Bautista just took off. It’s keeping focus and keeping an awareness in the game. What happened, happened and you have to let it got and move on to the next play or the next hitter, but obviously we didn’t do that.”

Seager strikeout

After Zych gave up the homer in the eighth, the Mariners had a chance to answer in the bottom half of the inning. Seattle put runners on first and third with one out against sidearmer Joe Smith, aided by a replay overrule of a double play called on Nelson Cruz. So with Guillermo Heredia on third and pinch runner Boog Powell on first, Kyle Seager stepped to the plate needing just to get a decent ball out of the infield. But he couldn’t do it, striking out on an awkward swinging strike three.

“Sidearm guy with big sink, you are trying to get the ball up,” Seager said. “You’ve got a guy on third with less than two outs, you are trying to get something out there. And that ball just kept taking off. He did it a couple of times earlier in the at-bat as well. I certainly didn’t want to do that. I’d rather it not happen, but it does.”

Toronto manager John Gibbons

On Carrera’s night: “He’s been known to do that, back in the last couple of years, maybe it was last year or the year before, he had two home runs in a game here. But he’s got some pop, occasionally he’ll run into one. We love home runs, we’ve scored a lot of runs off of home runs. Don’t know if it will work forever but right now it’s working.”

On Seattle climbing back with Dyson play in the 7th: “You get frustrated with things like that, but how often do you see that, that’s what Dyson can do, he helped Kansas City get two World Series by his legs. It’s tough to stop, he gets on and it’s really almost impossible to stop him. But that was a big bounce back and of course it’s always nice Smoak had the insurance runs, because Dyson Is leading off, he gets on and next thing you know, when you get a two run inning instead of a one run inning and it changes that inning there too. The guys played good, Miranda was really good, he held us in check with not a lot of hits. Then Stroman, it was a game I thought we needed, after the tough one last night we’re just trying to climb back to .500 and he stepped up again. He was really, really great.”

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Despite tonight’s loss, Seattle has won 10 of its last 13 games, including 7 of 10 during current homestand.

Since May 7, 12 of the Mariners last 32 games have been decided by 2 runs-or-fewer…the Mariners are 8-4 in those 12 games.

Seattle is now 22-12 in its last 34 home games against Toronto (since start of 2007).

Tonight’s sellout attendance of 45,480 is the highest of the season for Seattle (previous: 44,856 9/10 vs. HOU).

Highest attendance at Safeco Field since 8/6/16 vs. LAA (45,618).

Ariel Miranda recorded his 5th start of at least 6.0 innings and 2-or-fewer runs allowed.

Since Sept. 2, 2016, is 10-3 with a 3.33 ERA (40 ER, 108.0 IP) with 89 strikeouts and 38 walks in 19 starts.

Surrendered a career-high five walks tonight (previous: 4, 8/16/16 at LAA).

Kyle Seager (2×3, RBI) extended his hit streak to six games tonight with a single in the 2nd inning…during the streak (6/4-c), he is batting.429 (9×21) with 4 runs, 1 double, 2 home runs and 7 RBI.

Ties his season-best for hitting streak this season (4x, last: 5/20-5/26).

Recorded his 15th multi-hit game of the season.

Jarrod Dyson stole his 16th base of the season in the 7th inning.

Was 2nd in the American League in stolen bases entering today, behind Cameron Maybin (LAA) with 17.

Ben Gamel has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games (since May 28).

During that stretch, he is batting .380 (19×50) with 7 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple and 4 RBI.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS:

Toronto scored all of their runs via the home run (2-run HR and 2 solo home runs).

Marcus Stroman has allowed 2-or-fewer runs in 6 of his last 7 games.

Marked his 10th start this season allowing 2 earned runs or fewer, his 5th start allowing 1 earned runs or fewer.

Toronto has won each of the last 7 starts by Stroman and 9 of 13 overall.

In his last 7 starts, has a 2.34 ERA (11 ER, 42.1 IP) with 36 strikeouts.

Justin Smoak (2×4, R, HR, RBI) hit his team-leading 18th home run in the 9th inning.

His 18 home runs are 2 shy of his career-high (2013).

Has hit 3 home runs in 6 games against Seattle this season.

Entered today tied for 2nd in the majors with 17 home runs, behind Aaron Judge (NYY) with 18.

Smoak is batting .394 (13×33) with 7 runs, 6 home runs and 9 RBI in the month of June (9 games).

Has reached base safely in 7 of 9 games in June, including 5 multi-hit games.

Ezequiel Carrera (1×2, R, HR, RBI, BB) hit a go-ahead solo home run in the 8th inning.

Carrera has hit 3 home runs in his last 5 games at Safeco Field.

Is batting .400 (10×25) with 6 runs, 1 double, 3 home runs and 6 RBI in his career at Safeco Field.

Is batting .301 (25×83) with 12 runs, 4 doubles, 3 home runs and 10 RBI in his career against Seattle.

His 25 hits against Seattle are second-most against any other team, and 3 HR tied for most.

Jose Bautista (0x2, R, 2 BB) has reached base safely in 45-of-his-last- 46 games vs. Seattle, dating back to Sept. 25, 2009…during that stretch, he is batting .316 (50×158) with 39 runs, 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 29 RBI, 1 HBP, 35 walks and 4 stolen bases.

Kevin Pillar (0x4) had his 7-game hitting streak snapped…during the streak (6/2-9), he hit .241 (7×29) with 3 runs, 1 double, 1 home run and 4 RBI.

