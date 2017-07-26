Postgame notes, quotes, boxscore and video of manager Scott Servais discussing his team's 4-0 loss to the Red Sox.

On Chris Sale’s start: “He’s had a start like today a number of times this year. Coming off a four-game losing streak he stops it right there…he has such great ability when there’s a man in scoring position to reach back to have some in the tank to get a key strikeout and he did that twice after the Segura double. We’re watching one of the better years ever pitched by a Major League pitcher in the American League.”

LINESCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LOB Boston Red Sox 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 9 0 6 Seattle Mariners 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 8 First Pitch: 12:40 Time of Game: 2:53 Temp: 65, W @ 5 MPH Attendance: 39,797

WP: Chris Sale (13-4, 2.37) LP: Andrew Moore (1-3, 5.65) SV: Craig Kimbrel (25)

HOME RUNS: NO. PITCHER INN. MOB OUT COUNT DISTANCE Rafael Devers (BOS) Sandy Leon (BOS) 1 6 Andrew Moore Andrew Moore 3 4 0 1 0 2 2-1 1-2 427 ft, CF 382 ft, RF

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Seattle won 2 of 3 from Boston and have won 3 of the last 4 series since the All-Star Break.

Seattle is 8-5 in 13 games since the All-Star Game and 9-5 in the last 14 games overall.

Guillermo Heredia (1×2, 2B, BB, HBP) has hit .429 (6×14) with 3 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home run, and 6 RBI over the last 4 games.

Ben Gamel (2×4) extended his hitting streak to 13 games, his 2nd-longest this year (15 games, June 9-23).

During streak is hitting.327 (18×55) with 10 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI

The 13-game streak is the 2nd-longest active streak in the Majors (Bryce Harper & Jose Altuve, 17).

He has 4 multi-hit games in his last 6 games since July 21.

Emilio Pagan tossed 1.0 scoreless IP and has 0.47 ERA (1 ER, 19.1 IP) with 20 strikeouts in his last 7 outings.

Allowed 5 ER in 2.2 innings over his first two appearances of the season.

Andrew Moore worked over 6.0 IP for the third time in his 6 starts.

Has gone at least 6.0 innings in 5 of 6 starts.

BOSTON RED SOX:

Boston recorded its 5th shutout of the season, it’s 3rd against Seattle this year.

Also: May 26 & 27 in Boston and today in Seattle.

Chris Sale has not allowed a run since the All-Star break, tossing 20.2 scoreless innings over 3 starts.

He is 3-1 with a 1.04 ERA (4 ER, 34.2 IP) with 56 strikeouts in 5 July starts.

Sale has struck out 9+ in all 13 road starts this season.

Has record 10+ strikeouts in 14 of his 21 total starts.

Only Red Sox pitcher with more double-digit strikeout games than Sale in a season is Pedro Martinez (19-1999, 15-2000).

14 10+ strikeout games is most in MLB single-season since 2002 (Randy Johnson-15, Curt Schilling-14).

Rafael Devers recorded his first Major League hit, a home run in the 3rd inning.

At 20 years and 275 days old, he’s the youngest Boston player to hit a home run since 1965.

Tony Conigliaro was the previous youngest in September 1965.

Youngest player to homer since Carlos Correa (June 23, 2015).

Craig Kimbrel recorded his 25th save of the season, his 7th consecutive season with 25+ saves.

Jackie Bradley, Jr. (2×4, R, 2 2B, 2 K) had multiple doubles in a game for the first time since Sept. 1, 2015…has had 7 games with multiple doubles in his career, with a career-high of 3 (Aug. 15, 2015 vs. SEA).

Sandy Leon (1×4, HR, 2 RBI, K) has hit .301 (40×133) with 18 runs, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, and 16 RBI in July in his career…best marks of any month for Leon in runs, doubles, triples, and RBI.

