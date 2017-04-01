Jean Segura will bat leadoff while Jarrod Dyson will bat ninth on Monday when the Mariners face the Astros and lefty Dallas Keuchel.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Mariners’ lineup for the final game of Cactus League schedule offered a preview of Monday’s Opening Day lineup when they start the 2017 season vs. the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Manager Scott Servais was hesitant to make a declaration out of fear of jinxing himself with a player getting hurt between Saturday’s game, Sunday afternoon’s workout and Monday’s 7:10 first pitch in Houston.

“As of now, yeah, probably so,” he said chuckling.

The Mariners have used portions of this lineup late in the season. The only real difference from what was expected coming into the season was having Jean Segura bat leadoff with Mitch Haniger in the No. 2 spot. The original plan was to bat Jarrod Dyson at leadoff and Segura at the No. 2 spot with Haniger batting sixth or seventh.

But a hamstring injury to Dyson that forced him out of the lineup 10 times in an 11 game stretch coupled with the outstanding at-bats from Segura and Haniger forced Servais and the Mariners to change their minds.

“I really like the way Jean Segura is swinging the bat,” Servais said. “Obviously, he’s very comfortable leading off. The original plan was to run Dyson there, but Dyson hasn’t played a ton, just the last few games. I think it’s important with that extra at-bat when (the lineups) flips around. I like having Segura at the top.”

Segura has hit leadoff in 147 games in his career, posting a .319 batting average with a .368 on-base percentage and a .499 slugging percentage.

“He’s a real threat when you turn the lineup over,” Servais said. “And I think having Leonys and Dyson near the bottom — they can still create havoc and do what they need to do on the bases.”

Haniger was honored with the Peoria Sports Complex rookie of the year award for his outstanding play this spring. He led all of MLB with 30 hits this spring, while batting .389 with a 1.084 on-base plus slugging percentage, 11 doubles, a triplet, two homers and 11 RBI.

“I liked what Haniger has done,” Servais said. ‘He’s shown the ability of understanding situational hitting and what he’s looking for. I’ve been very impressed with him.”

Obviously, the lineup and batting order will change from time to time. While Dyson is expected to play close to every day, the Mariners will sit him or Leonys Martin vs. tough left-handed starting pitchers, using Guillermo Heredia and Taylor Motter. Slumps and other aspects factor in to the daily decision.

“I doubt it will stay that way the whole year,” Servais said. “You’ll see us mixing and matching. Dyson may end up back at the top in a while. But right now it’s kind of where we leaning.”