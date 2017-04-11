Postgame video, notes, boxscore and highlights

Highlights

From the opposing clubhouse … Astros manager A.J. Hinch

On Tonight’s Offense: “We did seem to swing the bat a lot better. Especially with two outs and nobody on we ended up getting six straight baserunners, with a couple of walks in there and a couple of fortunate hits. We have a good offense, obviously we haven’t gotten on track yet but it was a much better showing by our lineup, in quality of at bats.”

On the 9th inning and Ken Giles: “He hadn’t pitched in a few days, and he was going to pitch no matter what, even if we extended our lead. He didn’t find the strike zone very easily, and then obviously the middle of their order coming up it’s never comfortable. All is well that ends well, but he had to use up a lot of pitches in a short outing.

On Joe Musgrove: “He did a good job, he had one long inning, and then the long layoff when we scored four, so I got the bullpen up early with Harris a little earlier than I normally do. He continues to throw the ball well, he commits his pitches and he battles and does everything that you ask. Unfortunate inning when we threw the ball into the outfield, and Dyson showed why his speed matters. All in all, Joe had a really quality outing.”

NOTES

Mariners

Taylor Motter (3×4, R, 3 2B) became the 3rd shortstop in club history to record 3 doubles in a game, joining Willie Bloomquist (7/6/05 at KC) and Rey Quinones (8/7/88 at OAK).

His 3 doubles equaled a club record (26x, last: Leonys Martin, 9/12/16 at LAA).

Recorded his first hit as a Mariner tonight with a double in the 5th inning.

Mitch Haniger (1×2, R, 2B, RBI, 3 BB) has scored a run in 8 consecutive games, tying the Mariners rookie club record (also: Danny Tartabull, 6/21-29/86).

Has scored 10 runs this season and entered the day leading the Majors in runs scored.

Extended his hitting streak to 6 games with a double in the bottom of the 3rd…is batting .348 (8×23) with 8 runs, 2 doubles, 3 home runs and 6 RBI during that span.

Has recorded at least 1 RBI in 4 consecutive games.

Jarrod Dyson (1×4, R, RBI, SF) has reached base safely via a hit, walk or hit by pitch in seven consecutive games (4/4-c)…during that span, he is 5-for-26 (.192) with 2 runs, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, 1 walk, 1 steal, 2 HBP and 1 sacrifice fly.

Robinson Canó (1×5, 2 RBI) is 4-for-his-last-12 (.333) with 2 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home run and 7 RBI in his last 3 games (4/9-c).

Eight of the nine Mariners in tonight’s starting lineup reached base safely.

Astros

Houston recorded its 3rd come-from-behind win of the season, each of last 3 wins have been comebacks.

The Astros scored 4 runs in the sixth inning, their most in a single inning this season.

George Springer hit his 4th leadoff home run of the season, on the first pitch of the game.

Becomes the first player in Major League history to hit 4 leadoff home runs in the club’s first 9 games of a season.

Has hit three of the four against Seattle (vs. Felix Hernandez and 2 vs. Ariel Miranda).

Has 13 career leadoff home runs, T2nd in club history behind Craig Biggio (53).

Is tied with Terry Puhl for 2nd in club history in leadoff home runs.

Joe Musgrove allowed 3 earned runs, his 6th straight start allowing 3-or-fewer earned runs.

In that span since Sept. 9, 2016, is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA (11 ER, 35.0 IP) with 24 strikeouts in 6 starts.

Yuli Gurriel, who entered the game 3-for-24 on the season, went 3-for-4 tonight.

Houston’s bullpen has posted a 7.24 ERA (11 ER, 13.2 IP) in the last four games.

Alex Bregman (2×5, RBI) and Jose Altuve (2×5, R, 2B, RBI) recorded their first RBIs of the season today.

Jose Altuve recorded his first extra-base hit of the season with a double in the ninth.

Yuli Gurriel (3×4, R) recorded a career-best 3 hits today (previous: 2, 9x, last: 9/28/16 vs. SEA).

Carlos Beltran (2×5, RBI) is batting .357 (10×28) over his last 7 games.

Has at least 1 hit in last 6 starts this season.

Box score