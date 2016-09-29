Postgame notes, quotes, wildcard tidbits, video of manager Scott Servais and catcher Mike Zunino following the Mariners' 3-2 win over the Oakland A's on Thursday night at Safeco Field.

Wild card updates

Suddenly Ubaldo Jimenez looks like Cy Young and the Orioles can’t lose. They are now tied with the Blue Jays with the wild card. No more head-to-head matchups.

From the opposing clubhouse: Manager Bob Melvin

On Kendall Graveman’s health: “He had a toenail that was digging in to another toe. He was a little off balance towards the end of the inning [in the 6th]. I knew it when he went back out and I thought he could get through it but it just looked like he wasn’t comfortable.”

On Graveman’s overall performance: “I thought he pitched well. That’s a lineup that’s loaded with lefties and to come out of there when he did, I thought he pitched well. It’s a good year for him.”

On the team mounting a little bit of a comeback: “It came down to situational at-bats. We had runners on with less than two outs at one point and we hit into a double play and then we have two strikeouts. A really big play in the game was Heredia being right behind third. When the ball is hit, you think that’s two runs easily and their left fielder is right there on it. That was a key play as well. Our situational at-bats hurt us tonight.”

MARINERS NOTES:

Seattle is a season-high 11 games over .500 at 85-74…the last time the Mariners were at least 11 games over .500 was the end of 2014 season when they were 12 games over .500 at 87-75.

Seattle has played a club record 58 one-run games this season (previous: 57, 2015)…the Mariners are 30-28 in 58 one-run games this season.

Seattle leads the Majors in games decided by one run this season, ahead of San Francisco – 55 and Houston – 53.

The Mariners recorded their 15th go-ahead home run in the 7th inning or later this season…ranks T3rd-most in the Majors (also: Baltimore, New York – NL and New York – AL), trailing Texas (20) and Detroit (17).

Ariel Miranda went 5.1 innings and gave up 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 6.

At Safeco Field this season, Miranda is 4-0 with a 3.16 ERA (13 ER, 37.0 IP).

In the month of September, Miranda is 4-1 with a 2.62 ERA (10 ER, 34.1 IP) in 6 starts.

In 10 starts with Seattle, Miranda is 4-2 with a 3.44 ERA (21 ER, 55.0 IP) with 39 strikeouts.

Miranda held the Athletics hitless in 3 at-bats with runners in scoring position tonight…over his last 4 starts (9/12-c), Miranda has held opposing batters hitless in 8 consecutive at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Mike Zunino (2×3, R, HR, RBI, BB) hit the go-ahead run against the A’s in the 7th inning off of Liam Hendriks.

His last home run came against the Athletics on Sept. 11.

In 15 at-bats against the Athletics this season, Zunino has 3 home runs.

Adam Lind (2×4) has hit safely in 10 consecutive games (9/11-c), batting .324 (12×37) with 2 runs, 1 double and 1 RBI during this streak.

Marks his 9th career hitting streak of 10 or more games (last: 11 G, 6/20 – 7/2/15 w/MIL).

Norichika Aoki (2×4) is batting .355 (22×62) with 13 runs, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 10 RBI and 6 walks in 18 games since being recalled from AAA Tacoma on Sept. 5.

In his career against Graveman, Aoki is hitting .500 (7×14) with 3 doubles, 2 RBI and 2 walks.

Kyle Seager is 6-for-his-last-18 (.333) with 2 runs, 1 home run and 3 RBI in his last 4 games.

Nelson Cruz (1×3, BB) is hitting .647 (11×17) in his career against Kendall Graveman with 2 doubles, 1 home run, 4 RBI and 1 walk.

Leonys Martin (2×4, R, RBI) was 0x14 with 4 strikeouts and 2 walks in his career against Kendall Gravemen before his RBI single in the 4th inning.

ATHLETICS NOTES:

Oakland has lost 9 of 10 games dating back to Sept. 19 after winning 6 of 7 between Sept. 12 – 18.

Kendall Graveman went 5.2 innings and gave up 1 run on 7 hits and 1 walk while striking out 6.

In 8 career appearances against Seattle, Graveman is 1-3 with a 4.82 ERA (20 ER, 37.1 IP).

In 6 career starts against Seattle, Graveman is 1-3 with a 4.98 ERA (19 ER, 34.1 IP).

Chad Pinder (1×2, R, HR, RBI) hit his 1st career home run in the 6th inning off of Ariel Miranda.

Danny Valencia (2×4, 2B) is hitting .326 (14×43) over his last 12 games with 6 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 3 RBI and 6 walks.

On the road this season, Valencia is batting .323 (70×217)…his .319 average coming into today ranked 5th-best in the American League for road batting average.

When leading off an inning, Valencia is hitting .350 (41×117)…his .345 average coming into today ranked 10th in the American League.

