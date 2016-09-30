Postgame notes, quotes and video of Scott Servais and Taijuan Walker following the Mariners' 5-1 over the Athletics on Friday night at Safeco Field.

American Wild card notes

The Orioles rolled the Yankees, 8-1, thanks to homers from Mark Trumbo and Jonathan Schoop. With a win on Saturday and a Blue Jays’ loss, Baltimore clinches a spot in the wild card.

The Blue Jays bullpen imploded again. David Ortiz hit a two-run homer and the Red Sox rallied for a win.

Miguel Cabrera hit two homers early and the Tigers rolled by the Braves.

Taijuan Walker

From the visitor’s clubhouse: A’s manager Bob Melvin

On Zach Neal’s performance out of the bullpen: “He’s come a long way. He’s had two days off and he gave us five innings of nothing against a team that looked like they were going to score 30 runs in the first couple of innings. I told him that when he came out that he’s come a long way for a guy that’s gone up and down and his been hit hard. He was given a lineup full of left-handers and you’re always looking for some silver linings with the position that we’re in right now. He’s done a great job for us recently whether it’s been a relief role or a couple of starts towards the end as well.”

On what this means for Neal next year: “He’s made his mark, for sure. Coming into spring training, he’ll be competing for something for us. The fact that he’s given himself an opportunity in the rotation and the bullpen gives him more options to make the team. That shows that when you keep the ball down and you spot the ball on the corners, you can get some guys out. With Raul [Alcantara] today, unfortunately he had a lot of balls in the middle of the plate and more mid-thigh than we’ve seen him. So he just had a tough night.”

On what he saw from the offense against Taijuan Walker: “We had two hits. Some other guys came into the game too and obviously we’re not swinging the bat very well. Look at our overall numbers and they’re not that good. [Ryon] Healy continues to swing the bat well. It’s not easy to hit a ball out to right-center field here…and Marcus [Semien] had a couple of good swings tonight too. Other than that, we didn’t hit too many balls hard.”

MARINERS NOTES:

Seattle is 18-9 since September 1, including 16-6 since Sept. 7, including an active 4 game win streak.

Seattle is a season-high 12 games over .500 at 86-74…the last time the Mariners were at least 12 games over .500 was the end of 2014 season when they were 12 games over .500 at 87-75.

Robinson Canó (2×4, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI) hit his 37th and 38th home runs of the season, adding on to his career-high and passing Bret Boone (37) for most home runs hit by a Mariners second baseman.

It is only the 4th time an American League second baseman has hit for 38 or more home runs in a season, joining Brian Dozier (42, 2016) and Alfonso Soriano (39, 2002; 38, 2003).

Since 9/19, Canó is hitting .378 (17×45) with 10 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs and 13 RBI.

Nelson Cruz (2×4, R, HR, RBI) has collected 11 RBI in his last 8 games, giving him 103 this season…103 trails only his career-high of 108 RBI set in 2014 with Baltimore.

Cruz has hit safely in 18 of 27 games since 9/2…over that span, he is hitting .327 (34×104) with 7 doubles, 10 home runs and 24 RBI.

Taijuan Walker went 6.0 innings and gave up 1 run on 2 hits and 5 walks while striking out 3.

In 3 starts against Oakland this year, Walker is 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA (4 ER, 19.1 IP).

In 7 games (5 started) against Oakland in his career, Walker is 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA (18 ER, 35.2 IP).

Norichika Aoki (2×3, 2 R, HR, RBI) is batting .369 (24×65) with 15 runs, 6 doubles, 3 home runs, 11 RBI and 6 walks in 19 games since being recalled from AAA Tacoma on Sept. 5.

Kyle Seager is 7-for-his-last-21 (.333) with 2 runs, 1 double, 1 home run, 3 RBI and 2 walks in last 5 games.

Evan Scribner has tossed 13.1 scoreless innings in his 11 appearances with the Mariners this season since being activated from the disabled list on Sept. 1.

It is the 4th-longest scoreless innings streak by a Mariner to begin his career…Scribner trails only Carson Smith (19.1 IP, 9/1/14-5/2/15), Mark Lowe (17.2 IP, 7/7-8/14/06) and Shigetoshi Hasegawa (14.2 IP, 4/2-4/30/02).

Adam Lind had his 10 game hitting streak snapped tonight…he was hitting .324 (12×37) with 2 runs, 1 double and 1 RBI during the streak.

ATHLETICS NOTES:

Oakland has lost 10 of 11 games dating back to Sept. 19 after winning 6 of 7 between Sept. 12-18.

Oakland has been held to 2 runs or fewer in 8 of the last 11 games.

Ryon Healy (1×4, R, HR, RBI) is batting .360 (59×164) over last 42 games after hitting .229 in first 28 games.

Healy has hit safely in each of his last 14 road games and his hitting .421 (24×57) over that span.

In the month of September, Healy is hitting .327 (38×107) with 9 doubles, 7 home runs and 19 RBI.

On the road this season, Healy is now batting .347 (42×121).

Raul Alcantara went 2.0+ innings and gave up 5 runs on 7 hits and 1 walk while striking out 1.

Alcantara has allowed at least 1 home run in each of his five starts (9 home runs total) to become the 3rd pitcher in Oakland history to surrender a home run in each of the first five games of his career…he joins Dillon Overton (first six games, 2016) and Willie Adams (first six games, 1996).

In 2 career starts against the Mariners, Alcantara is 0-1 with an 8.22 ERA (7 ER, 7.2 IP).

Zach Neal is only the 2nd reliever in Oakland history to pitch 5.0+ perfect innings in relief.