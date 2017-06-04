Postgame notes, quotes, highlights and video of manager Scott Servais' talking to the media following the Mariners sweep of the Rays.

Highlights

The pitch data on Ariel Miranda’s start from Brooks Baseball.

Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … Rays manager Kevin Cash

“We’ve been beat since the first inning, bottom of the first inning, on Friday until now. I guess the only good thing is we’re getting out of here. This team, they beat us in every facet: out-pitched us, out-hit us, out-defended us, out-managed us, everything. We need to get back home, enjoy the off day and get back home.”

On what was so effective about Ariel Miranda: “He had a good fastball. You could tell that his fastball to the righties was kind of taking off. He pitched up in the zone with it for a lot of effect. Looked like he had pretty good stuff. He mixed in some changeups but the fastball we anticipated would be his dominating pitch and it was.”

On if the long road trip caused the Rays to be tired: “I don’t think we’re too tired. We had the off day on Thursday. That resets everything. It’ll be nice to get another one and then we’ve got to get it going again for a big series against Chicago.”

If that was what they expected from Miranda having not seen him before: “Well yeah, I don’t think we expected to get one hit through six innings or whatever it was, but yeah there wasn’t a surprise. We knew he had a good fastball with some life on it and that’s kind of what showed up today.”

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

The Mariners swept the Rays for the third consecutive season (also: 5/9-11/16 vs. TB and 5/25-27/15 at TB).

Have won 6 consecutive home games vs. the Rays (5/9/16-c), equaling their longest home winning streak against Tampa Bay (6/20/00-9/3/01).

Seattle has now won 7-of-their-last-8 games, including 4-of-5 to begin this 11-game homestand.

Seattle completed its 4th sweep of the season, its 2nd 3-game sweep.

Also: 2-0 at COL May 29-30; 2-0 at PHI May 9-10 & 3-0 vs. TEX April 14-16.

Seattle starters are 7-1 in the last 8 games, posting a 3.18 ERA (16 ER, 45.1 IP) with 33 strikeouts.

In that stretch have allowed 2 earned runs or less in 6 of the 8 starts.

The Mariners are averaging 7.1 runs-per-game over the last 8 games (57 runs, 8 games)… During that span the team has combined to hit .354 (102×288) with 20 doubles, 1 triples, 10 home runs, and 26 walks.

Today 8 of 9 Mariners hitters reached base safely via hit or walk.

The Mariners scored 28 runs over the 3-game series vs. the Rays, their most runs in a 3-game since scoring 28 runs on June 30-July 2, 2014 at Houston.

Ariel Miranda recorded his first career complete game.

Tied his career high with 9 strikeouts (also: 5/19/17 vs. CWS).

Struck out 5-of-the-first-7 batters he faced.

Is 5-0 with a 3.47 ERA (18 ER, 46.2 IP) with 44 strikeouts in his last 8 starts.

Has allowed 2 earned runs or less in 7 of those 8 starts (since April 28).

Leads the club with 6 wins this season.

Danny Valencia (2×3, R) hit safely in his first 2 at-bats today, tying the club record with hits in 9 consecutive at-bats (also: Raul Ibañez, 9/22/04 – 9/24/04).

Reached base safely in 10 consecutive plate appearances, becoming the 5th Mariners player to reach base safely in 10 straight plate appearances (last: Mike Cameron, 4/26-28/01)…the club record is shared by Raul Ibanez (9/22-24/04) and Ken Griffey Jr. (4/23-27/89), who each reached base safely in 11 consecutive plate appearances.

Has recorded multiple hits in at least 3 consecutive games for the 7th time in his career…career-best is 6 (2x, last: 8/14/16 – 8/20/16).

Is hitting .348 (39×112) with 17 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs and 21 RBI in his last 29 games (5/2-c).

Nelson Cruz (2×4, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR) has homered in back-to-back games…marks the 47th time in his career to homer in at least 2 straight games…career-best is 5 consecutive games (2x, last: 7/31-8/4/15).

Cruz is batting .500 (8×16) with 6 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, and 3 RBI during the current homestand.

Has tallied 3 consecutive multi-hit games for the 3rd time this season (also: 4/23-26 and 5/3-5)…career-best is 6 consecutive multi-hit games (7/31-8/5/15).

Mike Zunino (2×4, 2 RBI) has collected at least 1 RBI in a career-high 4 consecutive games (previous: 3, 4x, last: 9/9-12/16)…over his last 4 games (5/31-c), has tallied 11 RBI.

Ben Gamel (1×4) extended his hitting streak to 8 games (since May 28).

During the streak, he’s hitting .451 (14×31) with 6 runs, 1 double, 1 triple and 2 RBI.

Is hitting .368 (21×57) with 7 runs, 1 double, 2 triples & 3 RBI in his last 16 games.

Jarrod Dyson (1×3, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) is batting .333 (11×33) with 5 R, 2 2B and 6 RBI over his last 11 games.

Kyle Seager (1×3, R, BB) snapped a 0-for-13 skid with a single to lead of the 6th inning.

TAMPA BAY RAYS:

Erasmo Ramirez had his 3-game winning streak snapped…during the streak (4/8-5/29), was 3-0 with 1 save and a 3.86 ERA (16 ER, 37.1 IP) with 27 strikeouts and 6 walks in 15 games (4 starts).

Made his 3rd career appearance (2nd start) as a visitor at Safeco Field…is now 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA (6 ER, 11.1 IP) with 11 strikeouts and 3 walks in 3 career games (2 starts) as a visitor at Safeco Field.

Has allowed 1st-inning runs in each of his 5 starts this season…has a 16.20 ERA (9 ER, 5.0 IP) in the 1stthis season…allowed a 2-run home run to Nelson Cruz in the 1st today.

Kevin Kiermaier (1×3) is batting .322 (28×87) with 14 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs and 12 RBI over his last 22 games (5/12-c).

Daniel Robertson (1×3, R, 3B) hit his first career triple.

Has hit safely in 6 straight starts (5/27-c), batting .333 (7×21) with 3 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 home run and 1 RBI during that span.

Tim Beckham (1×3) has hit safely in 15-of-his-last-22 games (5/11-c), batting .264 (23×87) with 6 runs, 3 home runs and 10 RBI during that span.

Corey Dickerson failed to record a hit, snapping his 9 game hitting streak…streak was T2nd-longest in his career (also: 9, 9/6-15/16).

Steven Souza Jr. (1×4) snapped an 0-for-13 skid with an 8th inning single.

Boxscore