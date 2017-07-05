Postgame notes, quotes, highlights, boxscore and video of Scott Servais following the Mariners' 9-6 loss to the Royals in 10 innings on Wednesday.

Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … Royals manager Ned Yost

On being impressed more by offense or pitching on recent run: “Probably equally impressed with both of them. Tonight was another example. It’s three two-run homers, which was big. The bullpen came in and did a phenomenal job. Two good innings by Alexander, one by Soria and one by Minor and then Kelvin coming in and closing the door down right there. The bullpen does a great job, we battled back with Cain’s two-run homer to tie the game, and then felt good about the bullpen just holding the fort until we could score. Salvador with a big opposite field home run.”

On Cain’s home run: “The first inning, you know a lot of pitchers will struggle the first inning, come in and make adjustments after the first inning and get settled down, that’s exactly what he did. Cain got a pitch that he could drive and he didn’t miss it.”

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Seattle is now 1-5 in extra-inning games this season.

Ben Gamel leads the American League in batting with a mark of .335 (80×239), over Jose Altuve (.334/107×320) and Aaron Judge (.331/96×290).

Collected his 26th multi-hit game of the season, tied with Nelson Cruz for the club lead.

Nelson Cruz hit his first home run since June 4 vs. Tampa Bay, a span of 87 at-bats between home runs…ended a streak of 24 games without a home run, the 3rd-longest such streak of his career and the longest since he went 25 games without a home run, Aug. 1 – 30, 2007 with Texas.

Tallied his 19th multi-RBI game of the season, most in the American League and T2nd-most in the Major Leagues (also: Bryce Harper), trailing Jake Lamb (20).

Collected his 26th multi-hit game of the season, tied with Ben Gamel for the club lead.

Hit his 108th career home run as a Mariner, breaking his tie with Ichiro Suzuki and Richie Sexson for sole possession of 11th place in club history.

Pushed his RBI total to 63 on the season.

Entered tonight’s game ranked 2nd in the AL behind Aaron Judge with 63.

Tony Zych worked 2.1 scoreless innings in relief, marking his longest relief appearance since a career-high (in relief) 3.0 innings pitched on Oct. 3, 2015 vs. Oakland.

Equaled his career-high for strikeouts in a relief appearance with 4 (also: 10/3/15 vs. OAK).

Jean Segura recorded his 25th multi-hit game this season, 2nd-most on the team.

Is batting .351 (20×57) with 10 runs, 3 doubles, 2 home runs and 7 RBI in 13 games since being activated from the disabled list on June 21.

Mike Zunino hit his 12th home run of the season in the 2nd inning, matching his season total from last season…trails only his career-high of 22 home runs in 2014.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS:

The Royals improved to 18-6 over their last 24 games (6/10-current), including a record 11-3 record on the road during that span.

The Royals swept the Mariners at Safeco Field for the first time since July 5-7, 2010.

Salvador Perez hit his first career extra-inning home run tonight, a go-ahead, 2-run homer in the 10th inning.

It was his 13th home run on the road this season (17 total on the season).

Entered the day 7th in the A.L. in road home runs.

Has hit safely in 6 consecutive games, batting .280 (7×25) with 3 runs scored, 2 doubles, a home run and 7 RBI.

Mike Moustakas’ 25 home runs are tied for the most by an American League 3rd baseman prior to the All-Star Break (also: Todd Frazier-CWS, 2016, Troy Glaus-LAA, 2000, and Al Rosen-CLE, 1950).

Homered in each game of this 3-game series.

Marks the 2nd time in his career he has homered in 3 consecutive games (also: 5/8-10/13).

Has hit 9 home runs in his last 20 games (6/11-current), including 6 in his last 8 games (6/28-current).

Has hit safely in 9 consecutive games (6/27-current), batting .324 (12×37) with 9 runs scored, 1 doubles, 6 home runs, 8 RBI and 1 walk.

Recorded his 17th multi-hit game of the season.

Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 10 games (6/27-current)…he is batting .302 (13×43) with 6 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 3 RBI and 6 stolen bases during that span.

Jason Vargas allowed a season-high 3 home runs tonight after allowing 8 total in his 16 first starts this season.

Tied his season-high by allowing 6 runs (last: 5/17 vs. NYY).

Allowed at least 3 home runs for the 8th time in his career (last: 6/27/14 vs. LAA)…career-high is 5 home runs allowed (6/20/12 at ARI w/SEA).

Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 12 games (6/24-current)…he is batting .395 (18×47) with 9 runs, 3 doubles, 3 home runs and 5 walks during that span.

Homers

HOME RUNS: NO. PITCHER INN. MOB OUT COUNT DISTANCE Mike Moustakas 25 Ariel Miranda 1 1 2 0-2 369 ft, RF Mike Zunino 12 Jason Vargas 2 0 0 0-0 385 ft, LF Jean Segura 6 Jason Vargas 2 1 1 2-2 402 ft, CF Nelson Cruz 15 Jason Vargas 3 0 0 1-1 410 ft, LF Lorenzo Cain 11 Ariel Miranda 5 1 2 3-2 427 ft, LF Salvador Perez 17 James Pazos 10 1 1 0-1 362 ft, RF

