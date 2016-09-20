Postgame notes, quotes, boxscore and video of manager Scott Servais following the Mariners' 10-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

A few more notable postgame quotes from manager Scott Servais:

“We are just not playing good baseball. We either look really, really good or we have some ugly nights. We need to get back to what we do.”

“You never want to give a team extra outs, especially a team that can swing the bat like that. We gave them an extra out that inning. Most times it will come back to haunt you. There have been errors and other screw ups behind Kuma before and he’s figured out a way to get through it. He just didn’t have it tonight.”

“You can nitpick a play here or a play there. It was an eight-run inning. We made a lot of mistakes.”

“We’re three back with 11 to go. Not ideal, especially with the team ahead of us just beating us the last two nights. We have to show up and figure out a way tomorrow. We need a good outing from Felix, get out of here and win the game tomorrow, then a day off and go on the road trip. We’ve got work to do. It’s not going to be easy. I don’t think anybody three weeks ago thought this would be easy. But all of the sudden we made it interesting. And unfortunately, we didn’t carry the momentum into the homestand.”

Hisashi Iwakuma through is interpreter on the bad inning, starting the dropped popout and single by Jose Bautista: “As an end result, that was the time when things started to go their way. But if I was more aggressive from there on, I don’t think that would have happened.”

The homers allowed in that inning.

“That inning I fell behind. Two of the homers were on 2-0 counts and that’s not good. You want to be aggressive and strike one. But overall I think in that situation, I kind of rushed my way though. I should have been more patient and it cost me.”

From the opposing clubhouse: Blue Jays manager John Gibbons

Opening statement: “Well first I want to say congrats to (J.A.) Happ, 20 wins. It’s hard to do at the big league level, the best baseball in the world. He’s had some kind of season, he’s going to keep going strong but it’s quite an accomplishment.”

On Happ going out and doing what he’s done all season: “Yeah that one inning they put a couple on the board, some tough plays. But what he did, he held them in check, limited it to two and then our offense took over which was good to see. We haven’t seen one of those in awhile. The first two games here we played really, really well.”

On the resiliency in the top of the fourth after a tough bottom of the third: “That’s never been a problem with this group. They always bounce back, they compete. Things aren’t always good but that’s the way this game goes sometimes. It’s a great group that really competes and they responded after a couple tough ones down in Anaheim to finish that one off.”

MARINERS NOTES:

Seattle has lost 4 of the last 5 games following an 8-game winning streak.

Robinson Canó (2×4, 3B, 2 RBI) recorded his 21st multi-RBI game of the season, 20th as a 2nd baseman…is the 3rd player in club history to record 20 or more multi-RBI games as a 2nd baseman in a single season (also: Bret Boone, 4 such season & Jose Lopez, 3) and the first to do so since Lopez tallied 23 multi-RBI games in 2009.

Guillermo Heredia (2×3, R, SB, HBP) recorded his 4th career multi-hit game (last: 9/8 vs. TEX).

Recorded his first career stolen base in the 3rd inning.

Dae-Ho Lee is batting .348 (16×46) with 6 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run and 8 RBI in 13 games since Aug. 30.

Cody Martin tossed 3.2 innings in relief, a career-high in innings as a reliever (previous: 3.0, 6/3/16 at TEX).

Hisashi Iwakuma went 3.1 IP tonight and allowed 6 runs (5 earned) on 8 hits and 1 walk, while striking out 5.

Gave up a season-high 6 runs…allowed 6+ runs for the 6th time in his career (last: 8/24/15 vs. OAK).

Marks Iwakuma’s 3rd start of the season going less than 4.0 IP (last: 8/29 at TEX).

BLUE JAYS NOTES:

Toronto has now won 4 straight games and 5 of the last 6.

Toronto equaled a season-high scoring 8 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning (3x, last: 8/16 at NYY, 8th inning).

The Blue Jays had 9 consecutive batters reach base in the 4th inning…marks the first time since 6/12/15 at BOS.

J.A. Happ becomes the 6th pitcher in club history to win 20 games in a season (also: Roy Halladay, Roger Clemens, Jack Morris, Pat Hentgen & David Wells).

Happ’s 20 wins equal the most by a Toronto left-handed pitcher (also: David Wells, 2000).

Went 5.0 IP tonight and allowed 2 runs on 6 hits and 1 walk, while striking out 8…has held opponents to 3 ER or less in 24 of 30 outings this season.

This month, Blue Jays starters have held opposing teams to 3 earned runs or less in 14 of the 18 games played and in their last 6 contests, they have limited the opposition to 2 earned runs or fewer.

Russell Martin (1×4, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB) hit his 20th home run of the year with a 2-run shot in the 4th inning…has recorded back-to-back 20+ home run seasons for the first time in his career.

Martin and Michael Saunders become the first Canadian-born teammates in Major League history to hit 20+ home runs in a season.

Jose Bautista (2×5, R) extended his on-base streak to 28 games, dating back to Aug. 7.

During the streak, is hitting .269 (28×104) with 15 runs, 6 doubles, 3 home runs, 14 RBI and 21 walks.

Edwin Encarnacion (2×5, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) hit his 42nd home run of the season, equaling his career-best (also: 2012)…his 42 home runs rank 2nd in the Majors, trailing only Mark Trumbo (43).

Devon Travis (1×5, R, RBI) extended his hitting streak to a 17 games with a RBI single in the 4th inning.

Over that stretch, Travis is hitting .392 (29×74) with 7 runs, 6 doubles, 9 RBI and 2 walks.

Is hitting .372 (29×78) in September and has hit .339 (77×227) in 54 games since the All-Star Break.

Kevin Pillar (3×3, R, 2B, BB) equaled a season-high with 3 hits tonight…leads the team with 12 3+ hit games.