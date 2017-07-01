Postgame notes, quotes, highlights, video of manager Scott Servais following the Mariners' 4-0 loss to the Angels on Saturday night.

Ricky Nolasco pitched his seventh shutout of his career on Saturday night. He allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none. He allowed just one runner to reach second base and only four runners to reach base all game. Here’s his breakdown from Brooks Baseball …

MARINER NOTES:

SAM GAVIGLIO: (6.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HR; 81 pitches — 54 strikes)… Made first career start and appearance vs. Angels, ninth start of the season… Owns a 5.47 ERA (24.2 IP – 15 ER) on the road and a 3.48 ERA (51.2 IP – 20 ER) for the season.

Tonight marks the seventh time this season Seattle has been shut out, which ties for second-most in Majors… Mariners are now 5-3 in eight career starts vs. Ricky Nolasco and were previously averaging 5.42 runs per game in these starts… Nelson Cruz left game in fifth inning due to right knee discomfort, but connected for a single to extend his birthday hit-streak of eight.

DANNY VALENCIA: (1-2, 1 SO)… Is batting .313 (63/201) over last 54 games with 30 runs, 17 extra-base hits, 36 RBI and 19 walks.

ANGELS NOTES:

RICKY NOLASCO: (9 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB; 105 pitches — 69 strikes)… Sixth career shutout and 12th career complete game (first since shutout on Aug. 31, 2016 vs. CIN)… Marks fifth time in career with back-to-back scoreless starts and has thrown 15.1 consecutive scoreless innings…In eight career starts vs. Seattle, improved ERA against Mariners to 3.88 (48.2 IP – 21 ER)… First Angels pitcher to throw at least 7.1 innings this season… Made 17th start of season and eighth at home.

Sixth shutout of season, tied for fifth-most in Majors… Club is now 15-10 when facing a lefty starter, tonight marking the sixth time in last nine games… Halos lead the Majors in stolen bases with 75 (75/98)… Nick Franklin made Angels debut and became the 45th player club has used this season, second-most in Majors behind Seattle (47).

ANDRELTON SIMMONS: (1-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 SO)… Connected for ninth homer of season to mark second-most of career (17 home runs during rookie campaign in 2014)… Second Angles shortstop in franchise history to reach nine home runs before the Midsummer Classic (Jim Fregosi had 15 homers in 1970 and 10 homers in 1964)… Now batting .317 (58/183) over the last 47 contests.

CAMERON MAYBIN: (2-4, 1 RBI, 1 SO)… Recorded 15th multi-hit game of the season… Now owns a season batting average of .328 (43/131) with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 33 runs scored in the leadoff position.

