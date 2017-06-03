Postgame notes, quotes, videos of Mike Zunino and manager Scott Servais following the Mariners' 9-2 win over the Rays.

Mike Zunino postgame

Highlights

Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … Ray’s manager Kevin Cash

“Well, kind of a cool night out there, affected our bats maybe a little bit. You know, these guys back to back nights, they’ve just beat us. I thought Alex, you know he battled, but you could tell he just wasn’t locating the baseball like we’ve seen in the past or like he’s capable of and Seattle kind of burned him a little bit multiple times on just some mislocated pitches. Offensively, we just couldn’t find a way to get anything going whatsoever. And then as far as Derek Norris, back spasm. It’s more in the muscle so we expect he’ll be okay. Obviously he’s not going to play tomorrow, but he should be okay.”

On why the bottom of the Mariners lineup presents such a challenge: “Good question, I’m not quite sure. There’s a couple guys in there that are seeing the ball well for whatever reason right now. I mean, Zunino had a huge night tonight. Motter had a big night last night. Valencia seems to have a lot of success against the Rays for whatever reason. But you know what, we’ll come out tomorrow, we’ll make some pitches and look to quiet them down.”

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Seattle starters are 6-1 in last 7 games, posting a 3.72 ERA (15 ER, 36.1 IP) with 24 strikeouts.

In that stretch have allowed 2 earned runs or less in 5 of the 7 starts.

Mike Zunino collected 7 RBI including a 5th-inning grand slam, the first of his career.

14th time in Mariners history that a player had 7+ RBI in a single game.

Last: Nelson Cruz, 7 on July 23, 2016 at Toronto.

Club record is 8, held by Mike Cameron (Aug. 19, 2001 vs. NYY), Alvin Davis (May 9, 1986) and Mike Blowers (May 24, 1995 vs. BOS).

Nelson Cruz hit his 13th home run of the season in the 5th inning.

It was the 100th of his career with the Mariners and the 297th of his career.

With Seattle, hit 44 in 2015, 43 in 2016 and has 13 this year.

He reached 100 home runs with Seattle in 362 games, the fastest by any player in club history ahead of Richie Sexson (463 games) and Alex Rodriguez (470 games).

Danny Valencia recorded his 2nd straight 3+ hit game, and his 5th of the season.

Starting yesterday (3×3) and his first 4 at-bats of today (4×4), he recorded a hit in 7 consecutive at-bats.

Danny Valencia is hitting .339 (37×109) with 16 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs and 21 RBI in his last 28 games (since May 2).

Began the season hitting .181 (13×72) in his first 22 games (April 3-30).

Ben Gamel extended his hitting streak to 7 games (since May 28).

During the streak, he’s hitting .481 (13×27) with 6 runs, 1 double, 1 triple and 2 RBI.

Ben Gamel is hitting .377 (20×53) with 7 runs, 1 double, 2 triples & 3 RBI in his last 15 games.

TAMPA BAY RAYS:

Corey Dickerson hit his 13th home run of the season with a leadoff home run in the first inning…it was his 6th leadoff home run this season (last: 5/22 vs. LAA).

Dickerson extended his hitting streak to 9 games, T2nd-longest in his career (also: 9, 9/6-15/16)…trails only his career-high 12-game hitting streak, Aug. 6-17, 2014…during his current 9-game hit streak (5/24-current), he is batting .364 (16×44) with 11 runs scored, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 3 RBI and 1 HBP.

Evan Longoria recorded his 15th multi-hit game of the season (last: 5/31 at TEX)…also marked the 4th time this season to record at least 3 hits in a game (last: 4 H, 5/19 vs. NYY).

Logan Morrison hit his 16th home run this season and 100th of his career with a solo blast with 1 out in the top of the 9th inning…his 16 home run this season are already 3rd-most in his career in a single season, trailing only a career-high 23 home runs in 2011 with Florida and 17 home runs in 2015 with Seattle.

Alex Cobb surrendered a career-high 9 ER (previous: 8, done 3x, last: 9/27/16 vs CHW)… also allowed a career-high 14 hits (previous: 13 on 6/25/12 vs KCR).

Boxscore