Postgame notes on reliever availability, Ben Gamel's hot hitting and the league leaders, CB Bucknor's poor strike zone and video of Scott Servais and Kyle Seager following the Mariners 5-4 walk-off win.

A few notes …

Some people were curious about the decision to use Dan Altavilla in the eighth inning with a 4-2 lead. Altavilla coughed it up. He made the mistake of walking Ian Kinsler to start the inning. After striking out Nic Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera rather impressively, it looked like he might get out of it unscathed. But Kinsler, a smart baserunner, timed Altavilla’s delivery home while standing on second and took off on the first pitch of the at-bat to J.D. Martinez. Kinsler had third stolen with ease. So when Altavilla bounced the pitch in the dirt and it got away from catcher Mike Zunino, he just kept on heading home.

Flustered a little, Altavilla’s next pitch was a belt high fastball that split the plate — not ideal. Martinez hammered it for a game-tying homer.

The two guys normally used in that role — Nick Vincent and Tony Zych — were not supposed to be used. After back-to-back days of throwing one-plus innings, Vincent wasn’t available. Zych has been under the weather and not feeling well the last few days. He was unavailable on Monday and Servais was only going to use him in an emergency situation. He did start warming up in the bottom of the 10th before the Mariners won the game on Kyle Seager’s walkoff hit.

“I was trying to give him another day unless we absolutely had to use him,” Servais said of Zych. “If we would’ve kept playing in that game, then we would’ve had to use him. But everybody has to contribute here in that bullpen. It can’t be the same guys every night, especially if you are going to put a winning streak together. We need to get Danny going. I thought it was a good spot. That part of their lineup hasn’t seen Danny and never faced him before. He threw the ball fine but just made the one mistake.”

Postgame video of Seager

Umpires

CB Bucknor was behind the plate. Along with Angel Hernandez and Dan Iassogna, he’s considered one of the worst umpires in baseball because of his inconsistency and attitude. Here’s his strike zone from Brooks Baseball. (Red are strikes, green are called balls)

This called ball on a stolen base attempt is still the most amazing.

Gamel’s got it going

Ben Gamel went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, two runs scored and a RBI in the game. He now has a 12-game hitting streak and is hitting .351 with a .421 on-base percentage and .487 slugging percentage. People have asked about Gamel not being in the league leaders. For him to qualify he has to have more plate appearances than 3.1 plate appearances for every game the Mariners have played. Seattle is now at 73 games, which means sets qualifying total at 226 plate appearances. He currently has 217 plate appearances after tonight. So he’ll need a few more games.

Servais called the nine-pitch at-bat that ended in a homer: “Awesome.”

Highlights

Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … Tigers manager Brad Ausmus

On what sticks out to him the most about the game: The positives are that Zimm pitched well and the offense did a nice job of coming back from a two-run deficit late in the game, but obviously wasn’t enough.

On how much Kinsler’s base running fired up the team in the 8th inning: It definitely rallied them a little bit. There was some energy when he came in the dugout, and now instead of down two you’re down one. And then J.D. immediately follows with a home run so I felt like the momentum might have shifted in our favor at that point.

On what was going through his mind when he decided to take out Zimmermann: Well he was getting tired. He had mentioned it to me that we was starting to get a little tired. So I decided to, I didn’t want to use Stumpf too long cause he had pitched the last couple days, but figured we’d get to use him for the lefty and have Green for the righty after.

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Seattle recorded its 4th walk-off win of the season (last: June 7 vs. Minnesota).

Kyle Seager recorded his 2nd career walk-off hit (also: April 23, 2014 vs. Houston).

Seattle is 15-8 in its last 23 games (since May 28) after opening the season 21-29.

Seattle improved to 22-13 at home this season, the 4th-best home mark in the A.L.

Seattle is now 8-2 in its last 10 games against Detroit at Safeco Field, including 5 straight wins.

Ariel Miranda is 7-1 with a 2.62 ERA (25 ER, 86.0 IP) in 14 G (13 GS) at home in his career.

Is 3-1 with a 2.20 ERA (12 ER, 49.0 IP) with 38 strikeouts in 7 home starts this season.

Has allowed 2 runs or less in 6 straight home starts this season.

Has averaged 7.0 innings in his 7 starts at home this season.

Ben Gamel extended his hitting streak to 12 games (since June 9).

During streak is hitting .460 (23×50) with 13 runs, 6 doubles, 1 home run and 4 RBI.

Ben Gamel has hit safely in 22 of his last 23 since May 28.

Hitting .424 (39×92) with 20 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run & 7 RBI since May 28.

Mike Zunino extended his hitting streak to 8 games (since June 11).

During streak is hitting .406 (13×32) with 6 runs, 1 double, 5 home runs and 13 RBI.

DETROIT TIGERS:

Since sweeping the Mariners in a 4-game series at Comerica Park from June 20-23, 2016, the Tigers have lost 7 of their last 8 games versus Seattle, which included a 3-game sweep at Safeco Field from August 8-10, 2016…Detroit’s current 5-game losing streak at Safeco is their longest since a 7-game stretch from April 21, 2001 to April 25, 2003.

The Tigers lost their 4th straight games and are 3-9 in their last 12 games.

Justin Upton reached base safely in 18 straight games, including 16 games with at least 1 hit…dating back to May 31, he is batting .338 (23×68) with 13 runs scored, 6 doubles, 5 home runs, 22 RBI, 1 HBP and 4 walks.

Ian Kinsler hit his 4th leadoff homer of the season (last: 6/16 vs. TB)…marked his 44th career leadoff homer, which is the T5th most in MLB history (also: Brady Anderson-44).

Kinsler has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, including 4 multi-hit contests…during this stretch, dating back to June 8, he is batting .300 (15×50) with 11 runs scored, 4 doubles, 2 home run, 5 RBI, 1 HBP, 3 walks and 2 stolen bases.

J.D. Martinez hit his 12th home run of the season tying the game 4-4 in the 8th inning with 2 outs…marks only his 2nd home run this season with 2 outs.

Martinez 11th multi-hit game of the season (last: 6/16 vs. TB).

Starter Jordan Zimmermann recorded his 6th quality start, including his 4th consecutive start with a quality start…in 4 starts in June, Zimmermann is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA (8 ER, 26.2 IP).

Boxscore