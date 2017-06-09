Postgame notes, quotes, boxscore, highlights and video of Mariners manager Scott Servais' media session following Seattle's 4-2 win on Friday night.

Highlights

Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … Blue Jays’ manager John Gibbons

On what he thought about Joe Biagini’s outing: I thought he was great. You know really against one of the top lineups top to bottom you can find in the American League. He was pretty impressive.

On if he saw that Biagini was leaving some pitches up in the 7th inning: Yeah just really the Zunino at-bat. You know he’s a groudball guy, you know Valencia’s ball just found a hole. Yeah, I thought he was really, really good.

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Seattle has won 10 of its last 12 games, including 7 of 9 to begin homestand.

Seattle is 10-2 (.833) since May 28, the best winning mark in the Majors in that span.

Seattle won its 11th come-from-behind game of the season, their 3rd of this homestand.

Also: June 3 vs. Tampa Bay & June 7 vs. Minnesota.

Seattle starters are 9-2 in last 12 games, posting a 3.42 ERA (26 ER, 68.1 IP) with 54 strikeouts.

In that stretch have allowed 2 earned runs or less in 8 of the 12 starts.

Sam Gaviglio tossed a career-high tying 6.0 innings (also: May 24 at WAS).

In 5 starts, has a 2.67 ERA (8 ER, 27.0 IP) with 15 strikeouts.

Has allowed 1 earned run or less in 4 of those 5 starts.

Tyler Cloyd made his season debut with 1.0 shutout frame in the 7th inning.

First MLB appearance since Sept. 29, 2013 at Atlanta with Philadelphia.

Tyler Cloyd recorded his first MLB win since June 6, 2013 at Milwaukee.

Seattle is now 22-11 in its last 33 home games against Toronto (since start of 2007).

Ben Gamel has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games (since May 28).

During stretch is hitting .391 (18×46) with 7 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple and 4 RBI.

Seattle’s bullpen tossed 3.0 shutout innings tonight.

Have tossed 13.0 shutout frames over the last 4 games.

Have allowed just one run in the last 17.0 innings over the last 5 games.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS:

Jose Bautista recorded his 11th home run of the season with a solo blast with 1 out in the top of the 2nd inning…also marked his 12th career home run vs. Seattle, including his 5th this season.

Dating back to Sept. 25, 2009, Bautista has reached base safely in 44 of 45 games vs. Seattle, batting .321 (50×156) with 38 runs scored, 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 29 RBI, 1 HBP, 33 walks and 4 stolen bases.

Bautista recorded his 15th multi-hit game of the season (last: 5/30 vs. CIN).

Since May 29, Josh Donaldson has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games, including at least 1 hit in 9 games…during this stretch he is batting .351 (13×37) with 6 runs scored, 3 doubles, 5 home runs, 9 RBI and 7 walks.

Donaldson has reached base safely in all 10 road games this season, including hits in 9 games…overall he is batting .389 (14×36) with 6 runs scored, 1 double, 3 home runs, 6 RBI and 9 walks in 10 games on the road.

Donaldson recorded his 6th multi-hit game of the season (last: 6/6 at OAK).

Justin Smoak has hit safely in 6 of 8 games in June, including recording 4 multi-hit contests, batting .379 (11×29) with 6 runs scored, 5 home runs, 8 RBI and 3 walks.

Ezequiel Carrera recorded his 11th multi-hit contest of the season (last: 5/31 vs. CIN).

Boxscore

06-09-17-box-score