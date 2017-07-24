Postgame notes, quotes, boxscore, highlights and video of Scott Servais discussing the Mariners' 4-0 win over the Red Sox and the brilliant pitching of James Paxton.

The @Mariners put a maple tree in the stands to celebrate James 'Big Maple' Paxton's start. https://t.co/gzRFpz68S6 pic.twitter.com/nGMe54owOO — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 25, 2017

James Paxton has his own cheering section called “The Maple Grove.” A few ambitious fans started it in the left field upper deck. They have “Eh” cards and chant that when he has two strikes on hitters. They have now added a maple tree with his picture inserted into as a play off the nickname “Big Maple” given to him by bench coach Tim Bogar.

While throwing seven shutout innings and looking dominant in the Mariners’ 4-0 win, Paxton said he could hear the chants of “Eh, Eh, Eh” when he was on the mound.

“Did that plant that tree out there?” he said.

Paxton plans to meet the creative fans that started The Maple Grove in the near future.

“It was really cool that they came up with that on their own,” he said. “It’s great having support out there.”

Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … Red Sox manager John Farrell

On what went wrong with Rodriguez in the 2nd inning: “2-1 fastball to Seager that he hits out of the ballpark for the first run of the game, and then a ground ball underneath Hanley’s glove down the first base line that he ends up getting kind of a funky carom where the ball dies and he’s able to get to third base and they’re able to manufacture a run. So on a night where we’ve got to swing out way out of it, we get a couple of opportunities in the 6th and 7th, and the strikeout was a big weapon certainly for Paxton tonight. First and second with one out, couple of key strikeouts to Beni [Benintendi] and Pedey [Pedroia]. And then we come right back in the 7th inning, thinking we’re in a pretty good spot, first and third, nobody out, and unable to string any base hits together, so I know that’s kind of a reoccurring theme, particularly in this most recent run, but we’re in this ball game all the way through to the end.”

On what Paxton had tonight: “Good stuff. Good fastball, downhill plane. The ability to throw a backdoor breaking ball to a number of our right-handers for some strikeouts, a cutter to keep guys honest as well. That’s the third time he’s pitched against us and he’s been strong in all three.”

Postgame notes

LINESCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LOB Boston Red Sox 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 4 Seattle Mariners 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 X 4 6 1 5 First Pitch: 7:11 Time of Game: 2:40 Temp: 77, NW @ 3 MPH Attendance: 29,262

WP: James Paxton (10-3, 2.84) LP: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3, 3.89) SV: None

HOME RUNS: NO. PITCHER INN. MOB OUT COUNT DISTANCE Kyle Seager (SEA) 14 Eduardo Rodriguez 2 0 0 2-1 415 ft, CF

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Seattle recorded its 9th shutout win of the season and its 2nd in the month of July (also: 7/9).

The 9 shutouts are tied for most in the American League with Cleveland.

James Paxton won his 10th game of the season, becoming 7th A.L. pitcher with double-digit wins.

Becomes the 1st Mariners left-hander with 10 wins in a season since Roenis Elias (10 in 2014).

Paxton tied a career high with 10 strikeouts (3x, last: June 6, 2016 vs. Cleveland).

Has recorded at least 8 strikeouts in 9 games this season, ranking 4th in the AL for the most such starts.

Paxton is 5-0 with a 1.62 ERA (6 ER, 33.1 IP) with 38 strikeouts in 5 July starts.

First Mariners pitcher to win 5 games in a month since Jason Vargas (5-0 in July 2012).

Is the only pitcher in the Major Leagues with 5 wins in the month of July this season.

Has worked 6.0+ innings and allowed 2 runs or less in all 5 July outings.

20th time in club history that a pitcher has won 5 games in a single month.

Paxton has not allowed a home run in 5 straight starts, working 6.0+ innings in each of those 5 outings.

Is first Mariner to not surrender a home run in 5-or-more consecutive starts of 6.0+ innings pitched since Felix Hernandez did so in 6 straight starts, June 17 – July 19, 2015.

Paxton has won 5 consecutive decisions (in 5 starts) this month.

It’s his 3rd-longest win streak (7, Sept. 23, 2016-June 6, 2017 & 6, Sept. 7, 2013-Aug. 15, 2014).

Paxton is 12-3 with 2.86 ERA (36 ER, 113.1) with 134 strikeouts in last 19 starts (since Sept. 23, 2016).

Paxton has worked 7.0+ innings while allowing 1-or-fewer runs in each of his 3 career starts vs. Boston

5th pitcher in MLB history (since 1913) to do so in each of his first 3 career starts vs. Boston (last: Dave LaPoint, 8/17/87 – 7/10/88).

Paxton recorded his 4th start this season of at least 7.0 scoreless innings.

His 4 such outings are tied (with 4 others) for the most in the Majors this season.

Also: Chase Anderson, Chris Sale, Ervin Santana and Jason Vargas).

Paxton had 2nd career outing of 7.0 shutout frames with 0 walks, 10+ strikeouts (also: 9/24/13 vs. KC).

Becomes the 4th Mariners pitcher in club history to record 2 such outings, joining Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma and Taijuan Walker.

Ben Gamel (2×3, 2 R, 3B) extended his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games, dating back to July 14.

During streak is batting .326 (15×46) with 8 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs and 6 RBI.

Streak is his 3rd hitting streak of at least 10 games this season (also: 15, 6/9-23 and 10, 5/28-6/7).

Nick Vincent has not allowed a run in 23 consecutive appearances at Safeco field (26.0 IP).

Streak is 2nd longest single season streak in club history, trailing George Sherrill (24, 4/4/07 – 7/18/07).

Kyle Seager (1×4, R, HR, RBI) hit his 14th home run of the season, his 4th in the last 10 games.

Is hitting .310 (13×42) with 7 runs, 5 doubles, 4 home runs and 6 RBI in 11 games since All-Star Break.

Jean Segura (1×2, 2B, RBI, BB, HBP) snapped a 0x15 streak with an RBI double in the 2nd inning.

Reached base safely 3+ times for the 18th time this season.

BOSTON RED SOX:

Boston has lost 3 consecutive games for the first time since May 18-20 vs OAK.

Boston was shut out for 9th time this season, including three times this month (also: 7/8 vs TB and 7/16 vs NYY).

Eduardo Rodriguez has allowed at least 3 earned runs in 5 of his last 6 starts.

Started the season giving up 3+ earned runs in only 2 of his first 7 starts.

Allowed a home run to Kyle Seager to lead off the 2nd inning…the home run was only the 3rd home run he had allowed to a left handed hitter since the start of 2016.

Jackie Bradley Jr. (2×3) was the first Red Sox hitter to reach base with a single in the 5th inning… The hit snapped a 0x10 streak for Bradley Jr.

Recorded his 22nd multi-hit game of the season.

Hanley Ramirez (1×4) has reached base safely in his last 9 games vs Seattle and 17 of 19 in his career, batting .291 (30×103) with 8 multi-hit games.

