Postgame notes, quotes, boxscore, highlights and video of Scott Servais following the Mariners' 5-4 loss to the Phillies.

After struggling on Tuesday night in a non-save situation, Edwin Diaz struggled again in a save situation on Wednesday afternoon. Brought in to protect a 4-3 lead, he gave up a solo homer to Tommy Joseph on 3-2 fastball.

“I was trying to go down and away and missed the location completely,” Diaz said. “The ball ran to the bat down and in.”

Diaz then struck out the next two batters and got up 1-2 on Cameron Perkins, but then walked him. He then balked Perkins to second and gave up the go-ahead single to Andrew Knapp on a gutted 98 mph fastball.

Manager Scott Servais wasn’t pleased with Diaz’s reliance on the fastball and reluctance to use the slider when he was a head in counts.

“I thought he had opportunities to put some guys away with the slider,” Servais said. “He decided not to go with it and made some mistakes with the fastball. He was trying to go up and you have to get it up. He left it in the middle of the plate to Joseph and Knapp. That’s the life of the closer. You can be on top of the world and when you don’t get it done, there is no worse feeling of letting your teammates down. It happens. We need to bounce back in a hurry.”

If there is a save situation on Friday night, will Servais go to Diaz?

“I would assume so, yes,” Servais said. “That’s how we are built. There are going to be times when he does give it up. That’s the rollercoaster that you get in when you sit in that seat. Eddy has great stuff. He’s got to execute better and get it tightened up and we’ll go from there.”

“I was ready today,” he said. “It was a couple of mistakes on pitches, but I was ready to pitch. If you miss, you will get hit.”

Diaz was asked if he expects to get the ball in the Mariners’ next save situation?

“I expect to be ready on Friday to help the team win and pitch,” he said. “I just have to flush today and yesterday and be ready on Friday.”

Highlights

Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … Philles manager Pete Mackanin

Opening Statement: “Well, Leiter got hurt with the long ball, made three mistakes, two fastballs and one hanging split. We had an opportunity to score with the bases loaded after Kelly hit that two-run home run, we had another opportunity to get something going and we just snuck across one more run and then we kind of laid low for a while. I was hoping we could get back in and add on. Certainly Pinto was the key to that game, he gave us three strong innings, kept the game close and really pitched well for a young kid, great to see that. Obviously Tommy Joseph hits that home run in the 9th, obviously a huge hit. Good at bat by Perkins to draw a walk. He fouled some pitches off against a tough right hander and got on base. We got the break with the balk to second base, Knapp comes through with a big hit with two strikes on him and it’s a great way to come back and snatch that game.”

On Cameron Perkins’ at bat in the 9th: “He battled, we talk about grinding out at bats and that’s exactly what he did. He was aggressive but worked his way into a walk, and it was just a lot of fun, we swept the series. I’m pretty happy about that.”

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Seattle has lost 4 straight games following a season-best 6-game winning streak.

Seattle starters have allowed 3 earned runs or less in 9 of the last 10 games.

The Mariners recorded at least 3 home runs for the 6th time this season and the 5th time this season at Safeco Field (last: 6/23 vs. HOU, 3 HR)…Seattle is 4-2 this season when hitting 3+ home runs.

Felix Hernandez moved into 50th place all-time in career strikeouts today…he tallied 5 strikeouts today to bring his career total to 2,297, surpassing Dwight Gooden (2,293) at 50th on the all-time list.

Is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA (6 ER, 12.0 IP) with 11 strikeouts and 4 walks in 2 starts since returning from the disabled list.

Is 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA (11 ER, 25.2 IP) with 19 strikeouts and 5 walks in 4 starts at home this season.

Nick Vincent has not allowed a run in 17 appearances at Safeco Field this season…is tied with Arthur Rhodes (5/15 – 7/28/01) for the 5th-longest single-season scoreless streak by a Mariners reliever at home.

Is 1-0 with 18 strikeouts and 1 walk in 17 relief appearances at home this season…has not allowed a run in 16.1 innings pitched at Safeco Field.

Has held opponents scoreless in 28 of his last 29 appearances dating back to April 11th.

Robinson Canó (2×4, R, HR, RBI) recorded his 678th career multi-hit game, moving into a tie with Garret Anderson for 41st-most in American League history.

Hit his 14th home run of the season today, tying Nelson Cruz for the club lead.

Jean Segura recorded his 22nd multi-hit game of the season today, and 9th game with at least 3 hits.

Despite missing 30 games due to injury, ranks T4th in the American League in games with 3+ hits (also: Andrew Benintendi and Jose Abreu).

Ben Gamel (1×5, 2B) has hit safely in 26-of-his-last-29 games dating back to May 28…during that span, he is batting .385 (45×117) with 24 runs, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs and 11 RBI.

Jarrod Dyson (1×3, BB, SB) has reached base safely (via hit, walk or hit by pitch) in 25-of-his-last-30 games dating back to May 24…during that span, he is batting .316 (31×98) with 18 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 10 RBI, 1 HBP, 7 walks and 6 stolen bases.

Recorded his 19th stolen base of the season today… entered today tied for 2nd in the AL in steals.

Danny Valencia (1×4, R, HR, RBI) is 9-for-his-last-15 (.600) with 4 runs, 1 double, 1 home run and 3 RBI over his last 4 games.

Over the last 23 games (6/2-c), is batting .337 (28×83) with 17 runs, 3 doubles, 4 home runs and 20 RBI.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES:

Philadelphia won a road series for first time since taking 2 of 3 from New York-NL, April 18-20.

In that stretch are now 1-9-1 in the 11 series since that series win.

The Phillies have won 3 consecutive Interleague games, after opening the season 0-8 vs. the American League.

Ricardo Pinto recorded his first career Major League win, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings in relief.

Aaron Altherr extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games, batting .318 (14×44) with 4 runs scored, 1 double, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 5 RBI and 4 walks.

Mark Leiter Jr. made his 2nd career MLB start today, allowing 4 runs on 9 hits (3 home runs) while striking out 6.

Freddy Galvis has hit safely in 9 of his last 11 games, batting .362 (17×47) with 3 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 3 RBI and 2 walks.

Ty Kelly hit his first home run of the season in the 3rd inning.

His second career home run (last: 6/8/16 @ PIT with the NYM).

Tommy Joseph hit his 13th home run of the season in the 9th inning to tie the game.

Ties him with Aaron Altherr for the team lead.

Boxscore