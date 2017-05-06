Highlights, notes, quotes, boxscore and postgame video of manager Scott Servais following the Mariners 8-2 win over the Rangers.

Left-hander Dillon Overton will start for Seattle on Sunday afternoon, taking James Paxton’s spot in the lineup. The team will select the contract of right-hander Christian Bergman from Class AAA Tacoma and add him to the roster. No word on the corresponding roster move.

From the opposing clubhouse … Rangers’ manager Jeff Banister

On Mike Napoli’s Night: “That was good to see, especially the home run late, and the double. He’s had some better swings as of late, and we trust that Mike’s going to get going.”

On Martin Perez and 7th inning: “He played the up and down game very well, utilized the changeup and had really good sink on the changeup tonight. The curveball in the mix really allowed him to keep the ball on the ground, quite a few number of ground balls tonight. One double play ball really didn’t get hard at any stretch. The situation there in the seventh, unable to complete the play on the bunt play really put us in a situation with a strapped bullpen; bring in Kela there and try to match up with the righties and lefties. Coming in we knew that Kela probably had one, two, maybe three hitters in him at most. Then the idea would be to go to Alvarez; after the infield single and hit by pitch. I felt like Alvarez made a few good pitches, but got a little sideways there with two outs.”

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Seattle is 12-9 in its last 21 games after opening the season 2-8 in the first 10 games.

Seattle is 4-1 vs. Texas this season and have won 6 of 7 against Texas (since Sept. 7, 2016).

Seattle is 15-9 over the last 24 games against Texas at Safeco Field.

Seattle scored 7 runs on 5 hits in 7th to snap 1-1 tie, the most it has scored in a single frame this season.

It was most since scoring 9 runs in the 2nd inning on Sept. 2, 2016 vs. Los Angeles-AL.

Also set a season-high for hits in an inning in the 7th with 5 (previous: 4, 4x, last: 5/3 vs. LAA, 5th, 8th).

Nelson Cruz (1×3, R, RBI, 2 BB) extended his hitting streak to 15 consecutive games (since April 19).

During streak, is hitting .439 (25×57) with 12 runs, 5 doubles, 5 home runs and 20 RBI.

Marks his third-longest streak in his career (21 games in 2015, 19 games in 2010).

Is the Mariners longest single-season hitting streak since Cruz hit safely in 21 straight games, July 21-August 11, 2015.

Chase De Jong became the 11th Mariners rookie pitcher (done 16x) with a start of at least 6.0 innings pitched with 4-or-fewer hits allowed, 1-or-fewer runs allowed and 0 walks (last: Roenis Elias, 6/17/14 vs. SD).

Made his second Major League start, his first at Safeco Field.

Tossed a career-best 6.0 innings, allowing just a solo home run in the 2nd inning.

Previous career high: 4.0 IP in relief on April 22 at Oakland.

Seattle starters have posted a 2.45 ERA (8 ER, 29.1 IP) with 21 strikeouts in five May starts.

Limited opponents to 2 earned runs or less in 4 of the 5 games and 3 or less in all 5.

Seattle starters have posted a 3.30 ERA (31 ER, 84.2 IP) in 14 games at Safeco Field.

Seattle starters have a 4.26 ERA (41 ER, 86.2 IP) in 17 road games.

Jean Segura (3×5, 2 R) has hit safely in 6 straight games, and has recorded a hit in 10 of the last 11 games since returning from the DL on April 25th.

Batting .385 (20×52) with 12 R, 4 2B, 2 HR and 9 RBI during past 11 games.

Is now batting .500 (10×20) when batting leadoff this season.

Tallied his second consecutive 3-hit game and 5th of the season.

Leads the team in both 3-hit games and multi-hit games at 10 (tied with Cruz) this year.

Has recorded a multi-hit game in four consecutive games.

Taylor Motter recorded two doubles, his 5th multi extra-base hit game of the season.

14 of his 18 hits this season have gone for extra bases (9 doubles, 5 home runs).

He leads the club in doubles and is 3rd in home runs.

Robinson Cano (1×4, RBI) has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, batting .321 (17×53) with 3 2B, 4 HR, and 11 RBI during that span.

The Mariners went 3-for-8 with 5 RBI with runners in scoring position and 2 outs tonight…Danny Valencia (2-run single), Taylor Motter (RBI double) and Ben Gamel (2-run single) recorded back-to-back-to-back hits with runners in scoring position and 2 outs in the 7th inning.

Mariners relievers combined for 7 strikeouts tonight: James Pazos (3), Tony Zych (2) and Dan Altavilla (2)…equaled the club’s season-high for strikeouts out of the bullpen (also: 4/28 at CLE and 5/5 vs. TEX).

TEXAS RANGERS:

The Rangers are now 5-10 in road games this season…are 2-6 in their last 8 road games and 3-9 in their last 12 road contests.

Joey Gallo (1×3, R, HR, RBI) became the 9th different Rangers player (done 14x) to hit at least 10 home runs in the club’s first 31 games of a season (last: Josh Hamilton, 2012, 14 HR).

Hit his 10th HR of the season in the 2nd inning today, his third in the last five games.

Mike Napoli (2×4, R, 2B, HR, RBI) hit his 21st career home run vs. the Mariners, 2nd-most vs. any single opponent in his career (Oakland, 24 HR).

Delino DeShields (2×4, 2B) has hit safely in 11-of-his-last-14 games (4/19-c), batting .319 (15×47) with 10 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 4 RBI, 7 walks and 3 stolen bases during that span.

DeShields has made 10 consecutive starts in the leadoff spot in the batting order (4/26-c)…is batting .316(12×38) with 10 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 3 RBI, 6 walks and 3 stolen bases during that span.

Recorded his second-straight multi-hit game, and 4th of the season.

Martin Perez has lost 4 consecutive decisions (4/19-c)…marks the 4th time in his career to lose at least 4 straight decisions (last: 7/6-8/5/16).

Is now 0-4 with a 5.48 ERA (13 ER, 21.1 IP) with 11 strikeouts and 8 walks in his last 4 starts (4/19-c).

Over his last 12 road starts (6/19/16-c), is 1-7 with a 6.22 ERA (47 ER, 68.0 IP) with 37 strikeouts and 29 walks.

In 14 games (12 starts) vs. the Mariners, is now 5-3 with a 3.05 ERA (25 ER, 73.2 IP) with 49 strikeouts and 27 walks.

Did not walk a batter for the 1st time this season…entered play today with 19 walks, T4th-most in the American League.

Induced his 7th double play of the season, tied with Cole Hamels and Yu Darvish for the team lead this season.

Dario Alvarez allowed 3 runs on 3 hits and 1 walk in 1.0 inning pitched tonight, marking the first earned runs he has given up this season…began the year without allowing an earned run in his first 8.0 innings pitched over his first 9 games (4/4-5/4).

