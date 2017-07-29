Postgame notes, quotes, highlights, video of manager Scott Servais discussing the injury to Mitch Haniger and the Mariners' 3-2 win over the Mets on Saturday.

NEW YORK METS (48-54) vs. SEATTLE MARINERS (52-53)

Saturday, July 29, 2017 · Safeco Field

LINESCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LOB New York Mets 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 8 1 9 Seattle Mariners 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 X 3 9 0 6 First Pitch: 1:10 Time of Game: 3:12 Temp: 68 F, W @ 3 MPH Attendance: 33, 519

WP: Yovani Gallardo (5-7, 5.34) LP: Jacob deGrom (12-4, 3.29) SV: Edwin Diaz (19)

Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … Mets manager Terry Collins

On how deGrom finds a way to get through games: “Well, he corrects himself during the game. I mean, you look back and really the worst pitch he threw was the hanging slider to Dyson. So, he comes off and gets himself right, and doesn’t do it again. He doesn’t get too down about it. He’s got to go about his job, and he kept us in the game. We had lots of opportunities. We just didn’t score him any runs.”

On if he was surprised that deGrom was able to come back from struggling early to dominate late: “Good ones can. The good ones can do it. That’s why you hear the statement so many times. If you face the good pitchers, you’d better bet them early. If you let them off the ropes they can put you away, and that’s what he did.”

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Seattle is 11-7 in its last 18 games and are 31-24 in its last 55 games.

Seattle picked up its 200th interleague win in club history, the 8th team to reach the mark in interleague play.

Ben Gamel (1×4, R) extended his hitting streak to 15 games (since July 14), tying his season-high.

During the streak he is batting .313 (20×64) with 11 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs and 6 RBI.

Also hit safely in 15 consecutive games from June 9 – June 23.

The Mariners bullpen combined to pitch 3.1 innings and gave up 1 run (Zych: 0.1 IP, 0 R; Rzepczynski: 1 IP, 0 R; Vincent: 1 IP, 0 R; Diaz: 1 IP, 1 R).

Entering today, Seattle’s bullpen ranked 2nd in MLB with 2.71 ERA (60 ER, 199.0 IP) over last 59 games.

Nick Vincent tossed a scoreless 8th inning, his 26th consecutive home outing without allowing a run.

Streak is the most consecutive home outings in a single season without giving up a run in club history.

In 26 home games he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER, 24.2 IP) with 24 strikeouts.

Kyle Seager (2×3, R, 2 2B) has hit safely in 6 consecutive games, tying his longest hitting streak of the season (4x, last: 6/4 – 6/10)… during that span he is batting .364 (8×22) with 4 doubles, 1 home run, and 3 RBI.

Hit 2+ doubles for the 19th time in his career, 3rd this season (last: 7/23 vs NYY).

Has reached base multiple times in 3 of his last 4 games.

Yovani Gallardo tossed 5.2 innings and surrendered 1 run on 5 hits with 2 strikeouts.

Recorded his first win as a starter since June 12 vs MIN.

Today marks his 3rd start of the season in which he gave up 1 earned run (last: May 5 vs TEX, 6.0 IP)

Jarrod Dyson (2×3, 2 RBI, SB) stole his 23rd base of the season, ranks 2nd in the AL trailing only Cameron Maybin (25)… In 2016 Leonys Martin led the Mariners with a total of 24 stolen bases.

Had the game-winning hit, driving in 2 runs with a single in the 2nd inning.

Was batting only .197 (14×71) with runners in scoring position coming into today’s game.

Recorded his 18th multi-hit game of the season.

Nelson Cruz (1×3, R, RBI) snapped a 0x16 streak with a single in the 2nd inning.

Recorded his AL-leading 76th RBI with a sacrifice fly in the 3rd inning.

NEW YORK METS:

The Mets were held under 2 runs for the second time since the All-Star Break (16 games).

Entered today ranked 3rd in the Majors with 81 runs since the All-Star Break.

Jacob deGrom received his first loss since June 6 vs TEX.

Had won 8 straight starts coming into today’s games, going 8-0 with a 1.61 ERA (11 ER, 61.2 IP).

Streak was tied for longest in a single season in Mets history.

Tied with Tom Seaver (1969), David Cone (1988), and Bobby Jones (1997).

Recorded 10 strikeouts to bring his season total up to 162, his 8th game with 10+ strikeouts this season.

Ranks 3rd in the NL in strikeouts trailing only Max Scherzer (201) and Clayton Kershaw (168).

Has 8 double-digit strikeout games this season, the most such games by a Mets pitcher since David Cone in 1992 (8 games).

Wilmer Flores (2×3, 2B, RBI) has hit safely in 8 of his last 10 game, batting 8×28 with 6 runs, 1 double, 4 home runs, and 6 RBI during that span.

Drove in the first run for the Mets with an RBI walk in the 6th inning.

Recorded his 19th multi-hit game of the season.

Curtis Granderson (0x1, 3 BB) recorded 3 walks for the 14th time in his career (last: 6/25/17 vs SFG).

Yoenis Cespedes (2×4, R) recorded his 11th multi-hit game this season (last: July 25 vs SDP).

