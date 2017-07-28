Postgame notes, quotes, highlights, boxscore and video of Mariners manager Scott Servais discussing the aspects of his team's 7-5 loss to the Mets on Friday.

LINESCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LOB New York Mets 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0 7 10 0 4 Seattle Mariners 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 8 2 8 First Pitch: 7:11 Time of Game: 3:21 Temp: 77, WSW @ 3 MPH Attendance: 34,543

WP: Jerry Blevins (5-0, 3.03) LP: David Phelps (0-1, 4.50) SV: Addison Reed (19)

HOME RUNS: NO. PITCHER INN. MOB OUT COUNT DISTANCE Jay Bruce 27 Ariel Miranda 1 1 2 0-2 390 ft, CF Michael Conforto 20 Ariel Miranda 3 0 0 1-1 383 ft, RF Mike Zunino 16 Rafael Montero 3 0 1 2-2 416 ft, LF Michael Conforto 21 Mark Rzepczynski 8 0 0 1-0 343 ft, RF

Manager Scott Servais postgame

Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … Mets manager Terry Collins

On Michael Conforto’s night: He’s got a great fan base here, he had a lot of people excited for him, it’s a win for us. It took a lot of people, Mike had a big night but he had some help.

On Conforto’s season thus far: He’s a big leaguer and he’s going to be a real good one. We’ve talked many times this summer about what he’s done to get to where he’s at today, and I applaud that. He’s stayed with his game, he hasn’t gotten out of it. Even though he pulled both home runs tonight, he’s still a good hitter, uses the field to hit, and I’ll tell you, he’s played pretty good on the other side of the ball too.

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Ariel Miranda struck out a career-high 10 batter tonight (prev. 9, 2x, June 4 vs. TB & May 19 vs. CWS).

Mike Zunino hit his 16th home run of the season, all since May 23rd.

It was his 66th career home run last night (all as a catcher), 3rd-most in club history.

Trails Dan Wilson (86 HR in 4,040 AB) and Dave Valle (68 HR in 2,388 AB)

Zunino (22 in 2014 & 16 in 2017) and Wilson (18 in 1996 & 15 in 1997) are the only catchers in club history with multiple 15+ HR seasons.

Ben Gamel extended his hitting streak to 14 games (since July 14), batting .317 (19×60) with 10 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs and 6 RBI.

Nick Vincent tossed a scoreless 7th inning, his 25 consecutive home outing without allowing a run.

In 25 home games he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER, 23.2 IP) with 24 strikeouts.

NEW YORK METS:

The Mets are 6-3 this season during Interleague play, including going 2-1 this season on the road vs. American League opponents.

The Mets recorded 10 hits, the 35th time this season recording at least 10 hits in a game…the Mets are 26-9 when recording at least 10 hits this season.

Michael Conforto has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, dating back to July 17…during this stretch, he is batting .354 (17×48) with 10 runs scored, 5 doubles, 6 home runs, 9 RBI and 3 walks.

Conforto hits his 20th and 21st home runs of the season, tying his career-high in a single season (also 21 HR in 2016).

Conforto recorded his 4th career/season multi-home run game during the regular season (also: 4/29 at WAS, 5/23 vs. SD and 7/21 vs. OAK)…he also recorded a multi-home run game during the post season on Oct. 31, 2015 vs. KC (WS G#4).

Conforto has reached base safely in all 9 Interleague games he has appeared this season, including hits in 8 games…overall during Interleague he is .394 (13×33) with 13 runs scored, 4 doubles, 6 home runs, 9 RBI, 1 HBP and 7 walks.

Jay Bruce has hit safely in 15 of his last 18 games (7/4-current), batting .297 (22×74) with 14 runs scored, 2 doubles, 7 home runs, 17 RBI and 3 walks.

Asdrubal Cabrera recorded his 19th multi-hit contest of the season (last: 7/27/17), including his 8th 3-hit game of the season (last: 7/24 at SD).

Cabrera has hit safely in 6 of his last 7 games, batting .444 (12×27) with 7 runs scored, 4 doubles, 1 RBI and 2 walks.

Jose Reyes has hit safely in 20 of 22 career games vs. Seattle, batting .280 (26×93) with 9 runs scored, 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 12 RBI, 5 walks and 3 stolen bases.

