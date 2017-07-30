Postgame notes, quotes, highlights, boxscore and video of James Paxton and Scott Servais discussing the Mariners' 9-1 win over the Mets and upcoming road trip.

Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … Mets manager Terry Collins

On Jose Reyes’s injury: “The x-rays were negative, real sore, it hit him right on the bone. We’re going to have the x-rays checked by our doctors but hopefully it’s negative.”

On Seth Lugo’s starts recently: “I’m sure he wishes he made a bit better pitch but again, getting off to this slow start, you look up and you’re down you have to battle back and get in the game. Seth gave us that opportunity, shut them down for three innings and gave us an opportunity to come back. Their kid pitched really good, Paxton pitched really good.”

NEW YORK METS 1 (48-55) vs. SEATTLE MARINERS 9 (53-53)

Sunday, July 29, 2017 · Safeco Field

LINESCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LOB New York Mets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 9 2 9 Seattle Mariners 3 2 0 0 0 1 1 2 X 9 12 0 7 First Pitch: 1:10 Time of Game: 2:55 Temp: 67 F, W @ 1 MPH Attendance: 31,162

WP: James Paxton (11-3, 2.68) LP: Seth Lugo (5-3, 5.53) SV: None

HOME RUNS: NO. PITCHER INN. MOB OUT COUNT DISTANCE Nelson Cruz 21 Seth Lugo 1 2 1 1-2 444 ft, LF Leonys Martin 1 Seth Lugo 2 0 1 2-0 396 ft, RF

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

James Paxton improved to 6-0 with a 1.37 ERA (6 ER, 39.1 IP) with 46 strikeouts and 6 walks in 6 starts in the month of July.

Paxton becomes the first pitcher in club history to earn 6 wins in any single calendar month.

Paxton becomes the 7th left-handed pitcher to earn 6 wins and record at least 40 strikeouts in any single calendar month since 1980…he joins Randy Johnson (April 2000 w/ARI and April, 2002 w/ARI), Steve Carlton (May 1980 w/PHI), Clayton Kershaw (June 2014 w/LAD), Chuck Finley (July 1997 w/LAA), Floyd Bannister (August 1983 w/CWS) and Johan Santana (August 2004 w/MIN).

James Paxton’s 1.37 ERA for the month of July is the lowest in a calendar month by a Mariners pitcher since Felix Hernandezposted a 1.22 ERA (6 ER, 44.1 IP) in June of 2014.

Paxton’s 1.37 ERA in July is 7th-lowest in club history by a Mariners left-hander in a calendar month and the lowest since Jamie Moyer posted a 1.01 ERA (4 ER, 35.2 IP) in June of 2002.

Paxton becomes the first Mariners left-hander to win 11 games since Joe Saunders had 11 wins in 2013.

Paxton has pitched at least 6.0 innings and allowed 2-or-fewer runs in 6 consecutive starts (7/2-c), the longest streak by a Mariners pitcher since Felix Hernandez’s Major League record of 16 consecutive starts of 7.0+ innings and 2-or-fewer runs allowed, May 18 – Aug. 11, 2014.

In his last 7 starts (6/27-c), Paxton has worked at least 6.0 innings while allowing 3-or-fewer runs, the longest streak by a Mariner since Taijuan Walker (5/29-7/1/15).

Paxton recorded his 6th outing this season of at least 6.0 scoreless innings pitched.

His 6 such outings are tied with Boston’s Chris Sale for the 2nd-most in the Majors this season (Ervin Santana-MIN, 7).

Paxton has won 6 consecutive decisions (in 6 starts) this month.

Is tied for the 2nd-longest winning streak of his career (also: 9/7/13 – 8/15/14).

Paxton has not surrendered a home run in 6 straight starts, working 6.0 innings in each of those outings.

Is the first Mariners pitcher to not allow a home run in 6 consecutive starts of 6.0+ innings since Felix Hernandez also did so in 6 straight outings (6/17-7/19/15).

Ben Gamel extended his hitting streak to a career-high 16 games with a triple in the second inning.

During the streak he is batting .319 (22×69) with 13 runs, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs and 7 RBI.

Recorded his 4th triple of the season, which leads the Mariners and is tied for 4th in the AL.

Recorded his team-leading 32nd multi-hit game this season.

Kyle Seager (2×4, 2B) has hit safely in seven consecutive games, his longest hitting streak of the season.

During that span (7/23-c), he is batting .385 (10×26) with 5 doubles, 1 home run, and 3 RBI.

Has reached base multiple times in 4 of his last 5 games.

Nelson Cruz hit his 21st home run of the season, a three-run shot in the 1st inning.

Entered today’s game leading the AL in RBI…now has 79 RBI this season.

Leonys Martin hit his 1st home run of the season…his first home run since Sept.19, 2016 vs. Toronto.

Emilio Pagan owns a 0.42 ERA (1 ER, 21.1 IP) with 24 strikeouts over his last 8 appearances (5/23-c).

Seattle is now 12-7 during its last 19 games, and 32-24 over the last 56.

NEW YORK METS:

The Mets recorded 9 hits, all singles today…marked the 7th time the Mets did not record an extra-base hit in a game this season (last: 7/9 at STL).

Michael Conforto has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games (7/17-current), batting .333 (19×57) with 10 runs scored, 5 doubles, 6 home runs, 10 RBI and 4 walks.

Conforto has hit safely in 11 of 12 Interleague games this season, batting .357 (15×42) with 13 runs scored, 4 doubles, 6 home runs, 10 RBI, 1 HBP and 8 walks.

Yoenis Cespedes has hit safely 12 of his last 16 games since the All-Star break, batting .317 (20×63) with 11 runs scored, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 8 RBI and 2 walks.

Wilmer Flores recorded his 20th multi-hit game of the season (last: 7/29 at SEA).

Dating back to July 19, Flores has hit safely in 9 of his last 11 games, batting .343 (12×35) with 7 runs scored, 2 doubles, 4 home runs, 7 RBI, 3 walks and 1 sacrifice fly.

Seth Lugo pitched five innings, allowing eight hits, five runs, five earned runs, no walks and five strikeouts.

Tied for his shortest start of the season (also: 7/4 at WAS).

Marked back-to-back starts without surrendering a walk.

