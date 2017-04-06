Servais: "We were able to capitalize tonight."
Game Highlights
Notes
Jean Segura has three multi-hit games through the team’s first four games this season. Only three other players have done that in club history: Ichiro Suzuki (2005, 2001), Justin Smoak (2014) and Edgar Martinez (2001)
Mitch Haniger had a homer, a single and a walk and has reached base in all four games this season.
The Mariners went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position finishing the series 3-for-36 with runners in scoring position.
