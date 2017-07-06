Postgame notes, quotes, highlights, boxscore and video of Scott Servais following the Mariners' 7-4 loss to the A's on Thursday night.

Highlights

Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … A’s manager Bob Melvin

On Blackburn’s first two starts: “I mean, your first start is kind of an out of body experience, and then your second start, it’s about performing, and certainly against the team he was with, got traded from, gets to pitch against them. Hadn’t pitched into the 7th inning all year, pitches into the 8th inning. He throws the ball where he wants to and mixes his pitches. There’s something to be said about that. It’s not always about velocity. So really, really good performance from him, and we had no bullpen tonight too, he had to go deep in that game for us.”

On the production from the top of the batting order: “Yeah, and Yonder three. We talked about this when Marcus was coming back, and guys were really excited about it today. Just optically looking at the lineup now, you know, it gets pretty deep. And it just seemed like there was good symmetry to it, and to get off to a good start with it too where we score three runs right away. Guys were all talking about it in the dugout. Exciting inning for getting Marcus back and moving some guys around a little bit and getting some production.”

Home runs

HOME RUNS: NO. PITCHER INN. MOB OUT COUNT DISTANCE Khris Davis 24 Sam Gaviglio 5 2 0 1-1 367 ft, RF Bruce Maxwell 1 Sam Gaviglio 5 0 2 1-0 387 ft, LF Mitch Haniger 7 Paul Blackburn 5 0 2 2-1 349 ft, RF Danny Valencia 9 Daniel Coulombe 9 2 1 3-1 401 ft, CF

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Seattle has lost 4 consecutive games, but has still won 20-of-their-last-37 games.

Jean Segura (4×4, 2B) recorded his 3rd consecutive multi-hit game, marking the second time this season he has had a multi-hit game streak of 3+ games (also: 6, 5/3-9)…tied Nelson Cruz and Ben Gamel for the team lead with his 26th multi-hit game of the season.

Has equaled his single-season career-high with 4 games of 4+ hits (also: 2016 w/ARI).

His 4 games with 4+ hits this season rank T2nd-most in the Majors (also: Danny Valencia and David Peralta-ARI), trails only Boston’s Mookie Betts (5).

Has recorded 3+ hits in 3-of-his-last 5 games…leads team with 9 3-hit games this season.

Recorded his 12th career game with 4+ hits (last: 7/4 vs. KC).

Is batting .393 (24×61) with 10 runs, 3 doubles, 2 home runs and 7 RBI in 13 games since being activated from the disabled list on June 21.

Is batting .404 with a .456 OBP when leading off a game this season.

Mitch Haniger (2×3, R, 2B, HR, RBI) recorded multiple extra-base hits for the first time this season and the second time in his career…the only other time he recorded multiple XBH in a game was his Major League debut with ARI on 8/16/16 vs NYM.

Broke a 0x15 streak with a leadoff double in the third inning…coming into tonight’s game he had gone 19 games without a double… He had 9 doubles through his first 24 games.

Yovani Gallardo tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in relief, the 2nd-longest relief outing of his career (4.2 IP, 7/14/07 vs. COL w/MIL).

Holds a 0.87 ERA (1 ER, 10.1 IP) since being moved to the bullpen…had a 6.30 ERA (53 ER, 75.2 IP) as a starter this year.

Danny Valencia (1×4, R, HR, 3 RBI) upped his RBI total to 43 with a 3-run home run in the 9th inning…his 43 RBI are 2nd-most in his career prior to the All-Star Break (46, 2011 w/MIN).

Kyle Seager (1×3, R, HBP) broke a 0x14 streak with a single in the second inning.

Sam Gaviglio tossed 4.2 innings, the shortest start of his career…had pitched at least five innings in all 9 of his starts coming into tonight’s game.

Tied his career high with 6 strikeouts (also: 6/3 vs. TB).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS:

Tonight’s win gives Athletics manager Bob Melvin 500 career wins with Oakland.

The Athletics have won 3 consecutive games…this marks the 6th time this season Oakland has held a winning streak of 3+ games.

Paul Blackburn picked up his first career Major League win, allowing 1 run on 8 hits over 7.2 innings pitched.

Becomes the 6th starting pitcher in Athletics history to record 2 starts of at least 6.0 innings and 1-or-fewer runs allowed in each in of his 2 Major League starts…joins Johhn Marcum (1933), John Henry Johnson (1978), Dave Hamilton (1972), Rich Harden (2003) and Vin Mazzaro (2009).

Has allowed only 1 ER over his first two career starts (13.2 IP).

Jed Lowrie (2×4, 2B 2 RBI) hit his 200th career double in the first inning… He is now one of 88 active players with 200+ doubles (most: Albert Pujols, 611).

Recorded his club-leading 27th multi-hit game.

Recorded his 8th multi-RBI game this season.

Khris Davis (1×4, R, 3 RBI, HR) hit his 24th home run of the year, T4th in the AL (also: Logan Morrison).

Matt Joyce (1×5, R) has reached base safely in 27-of-his-last-28 starts.

During his last 21 games, he is batting .284 (21×74)…he hit .194 through his first 51 contests.

Jaycob Brugman (2×4, 2B) hit his first career double in the second inning.

Boxscore