Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … White Sox manager Rick Reneria

On Holland’s performance: It was nice, again, we were able to take advantage of a few things early and Holland did a nice job of continuing to pitch and minimize anything that could go wrong. I thought we had some nice defensive plays, couple double plays again. The lone run was the home run by Cruz, but other than that I thought everyone did what they needed to do.

I thought he was throwing a lot of strikes. He was working the ball in, running it back over the plate. Breaking ball was good. Got the groundballs when he needed, and like I said the guys behind him were on their toes, made some good plays.

On the double play in the third inning: I think it was the first game in town here, there was a similar play, maybe it was the last series. But he went after the runner and held on a little too long, and this one he actually did perfectly. He got the runner actually going back towards first, was able to get Dyson at first, then redirect the play which was excellent. Like I said, I think we had something in the first day like that that didn’t go as well. Listen, they’ve been playing good defense, our guys did a nice job.

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Following Seattle’s 4-game winning streak May 6-10, Seattle has gone 3-8.

Seattle has now lost three-straight home games, last: 5/27-5/29 in 2016 to Minnesota.

Nelson Cruz hit his 11th home run of the season, all in his last 33 games.

He’s hit home runs in 3 of his last 7 games.

Added to his AL-leading RBI total, recording his 37th today.

Seattle’s bullpen tossed 6.0 innings today, allowing just one run.

5th time this season that the pen has tossed 6.0+ innings (last: May 5 vs. Texas).

Chris Heston became the 11th starter used by the Mariners this season.

James Pazos pitched one inning of relief today, striking out two batters.

Increased his K/9 IP to 12.36 (27 K, 19.2 IP) which ranks 4th among AL left-handed relievers this season.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX:

Chicago has won three straight games for the third time this season.

Also: 6 games, April 23-29; 3 games April 12-14.

Chicago scored 24 runs over the final two games after scoring 6 in first two games of series.

Chicago allowed just 3 totals runs in final 3 games of the series; allowed 5 runs in first game.

Derek Holland is 13-6 with a 3.57 ERA (58 ER, 146.1 IP) in 26 games, 22 starts vs. Seattle.

His 13 wins against Seattle are his most against any opponent (10 vs. LAA).

Holland has not allowed more than 3 earned runs in any of his 9 starts this season.

In 6 road starts, has a 2.15 ERA (9 ER, 37.2 IP) with 30 strikeouts.

Derek Holland earned the win today, pitching 8 innings with 6 H, ER, 2 BB and 6 K.

Pitched a season high 8 innings today, last threw 8 innings on 9/5/15 against LAA with Texas.

Has now pitched six or more inning in 7 of his 9 starts this season.

The White Sox are 5-2 when Holland throws six or more innings.

Tim Anderson is hitting .429 (18×42) with 7 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 3 home runs and 5 RBI in his last 10 games, with 7 multi-hit games in that span.

Began the season hitting .198 (21×106) in his first 25 games of the season.

His 3 his today matched a season high.

Yolmer Sanchez extended his hitting streak to a career-high tying 12 games.

During streak, he’s hitting .400 (20×50) with 8 runs, 1 double, 1 home run and 7 RBI.

Kevan Smith recorded his first career multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Jose Abreu has hit safely in 19 of his last 25 games, batting .330 (33×101) with 22 runs scored, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs, 17 RBI, 2 HBP and 9 walks.

Matt Davidson has hit safely in five-straight games, hitting .350 (7×20) with 4 runs, 2 HR and 6 RBI.

Recorded his 7th multi-hit game of the season.

