Postgame notes, highlights, boxscore and video of Scott Servais discussing his ejection and Mitch Haniger on his big day.

Mitch Haniger

The MLB statcast details on his homer …

The Haniger at-bat for the bases loaded walk

Highlights

From the opposing clubhouse … Rangers manager Jeff Bannister

On things snowballing in the bottom of the 9th: “Yeah it became challenging after the ball hit by Dyson kind of redirected off of Sam’s hand, weren’t able to make a play on it – Joey is coming in, Sam ran across to get it. We had no play at that point, so you know it just became challenging from that point on, stolen base, walked the bases loaded. Felt like they’d give Sam an opportunity with his sinker to get a ground ball there to at least, if we could, get one if not two. Walked the runner in that became very challenging. We got the ground ball by Cano, weren’t able to turn the double play and then got the ground ball for Cruz, would have been a tough turn but one that I feel if we were able to come up with it, we might have an opportunity to turn a double play.”

On not scoring with the bases loaded in both the 7th and 8th innings: “A bit frustrating. I think we felt like we had three opportunities. I think we had first and third, short fly ball by Odor and then long fly ball robbed with bases loaded, and then there in the end the strikeout with Elvis and the basis loaded. They made a great play on a ball that robbed a home run by Gallo. We did have opportunities to put some more runs on the board but we didn’t.”

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Seattle completed its first sweep of the Texas Rangers since April 27-29, 2015 at Texas…marked the Mariners first sweep of the Rangers at Safeco Field since Sept. 28-30, 2007…was the Mariners 19th sweep of the Rangers all-time in a series of at least 3 games.

The Mariners trailed by 5 runs (6-1) after two-and-a-half innings…completed their first come-from-behind win when trailing by at least 5 runs since June 2, 2016 at San Diego (trailed 12-2 after 5 innings, won 16-13).

The Mariners recorded their first walk-off win of the season…Seattle tallied 8 walk-off wins last season.

Six Mariners relievers combined to allow 1 run on 2 hits and 5 walks while striking out 4.0 over 6.0 innings pitched (Marshall: 2.1 IP, Pazos: 0.2 IP, Zych: 0.1 IP, Rzepczynski: 1.1 IP, Altavilla: 0.1 IP & Díaz: 1.0 IP).

The last time the Mariners bullpen worked at least 6.0 innings in a 9.0-inning Mariners win was Sept. 4, 2015 at Oakland.

Nelson Cruz (2×5, 2 RBI) recorded his 8th career walk-off hit (last: 5/15/15 vs. BOS).

Has hit safely in each of his last 6 games (4/10-c), batting .391 (9×23) with 3 runs, 1 double, 1 home run and 5 RBI during that span.

Edwin Díaz recorded his first career Major League win.

Guillermo Heredia (3×4, 3 R, HR, RBI) became the 15th rookie (done 16x) in club history to hit a game-tying home run in the 7th inning and later (last: Mike Carp, 8/15/11 vs. TOR).

Set a career-high with 3 runs scored (previous: 2, 2x, last: 9/5/16 vs. TEX).

Equaled his career-high with 3 hits (also: 8/9/16 vs. DET).

Jarrod Dyson (1×1, R) is now 6-for-17 (.353) with 1 double, 1 triple and 1 RBI in his career as a pinch-hitter.

Recorded his 4th steal of the season in the bottom of the 9th inning…has been successful on each of his last 16 stolen base attempts (8/26/16 – c).

Kyle Seager (1×4, R, 2B) has hit safely in 6 consecutive games (4/10-c), batting .381 (8×21) with 3 runs, 2 doubles, and 4 RBI.

Mitch Haniger (1×3, R, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB) extended his hitting streak 10 games (4/6-c), batting .359 (14×39) with 10 runs, 2 doubles, 4 home runs and 11 RBI.

Recorded a career-high 4 RBI (previous: 3, 2x, last: 9/15/16 vs. LAD w/ARI).

Hisashi Iwakuma had his shortest start since 8/29/16 where he gave up 5 ER over 3.0 innings.

Allowed a season-high 6 runs.

Danny Valencia (2×4, 2B, RBI) recorded his second multi-hit game of the season (also: 4/4 at HOU).

Is batting .347 (34×98) with 17 runs, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs, and 21 RBI in his last 27 games against Texas dating back to the beginning of the 2015 season.

The Mariners doubled twice today (Seager & Valencia) and now have 23 doubles this season. Entered play today with 21 doubles, 3rd-most in the American League, trailing only Boston (23) and Minnesota (22).

Scott Servais was ejected for the first time this season… second of his career (also: 6/26/16 vs. STL).

TEXAS RANGERS:

The Rangers have an extra-base hit in all 12 of their games so far this season.

Elvis Andrus (1×5) recorded his 1,281th career hit, tying him with Ruben Sierra for the 5th-most hits in Rangers history.

Is batting .333 (10×30) with 6 runs, 2 doubles, 2 home runs and RBI over his last 7 games (4/9-c).

Shin-Soo Choo (2×3, R, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, BB) recorded his 5th career game with at least 5 RBI (last: 9/17/10 with CLE vs KCR).

Choo entered today with no XBH in 2017… had a home run and a double in his first two at bats.

The Rangers now have 3 individual games of 5+ RBI over the club’s last 9 contests beginning 4/7 (others by Mazara and Gallo)…in 2016, the Rangers had just 4 such games for the entire season.

Nomar Mazara (2×5, 2 R, HR, RBI) drove in his 13th RBI of the season…he came into today’s game ranked T1st in the American League in RBIs.

Cole Hamels has now allowed 4 or more runs in 5 of his 11 career starts against the Mariners.

Has a career ERA of 5.73 (21 ER, 33.0 IP) in 6 career starts at Safeco Field…has a career ERA of 5.12 (36 ER, 63.1 IP) in 11 career starts against Seattle.

