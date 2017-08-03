Postgame notes, boxscore, highlights and video of manager Scott Servais discussing the Mariners' 6-4 loss to the Royals.
Mariners manager Scott Servais discusses the loss to the Royals, missed opportunities. The decision to go to Emilio Pagan in the seventh. The shift against Mike Moustakas’ game-tying single. Kyle Seager cutting the throw off from Guillermo Heredia.
Highlights
Postgame notes and Boxscore
