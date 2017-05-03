Postgame video, notes, quotes and boxscore

Here’s the video of Mariners manager Scott Servais talking to the media. He was asked about not using James Pazos in the eighth inning against Kole Calhoun, along with whether Ben Gamel should have dove for the ball off the bat of Albert Pujols.

Game highlights

From the opposing clubhouse … Angels manager Mike Scioscia

On the extra-inning win: “We got the win on our terms, which is important early, we came back from a 2-0 deficit and got the game on our terms late; and give those guys credit, they came back and tied it in the ninth. What’s really important about what’s happening with our club right now is we’re pitching well, and that has to continue. Bullpen did a great job tonight, even though Bud had that little hiccup. Outside of that, these guys have been pitching a lot and did a great job, and it gives you a chance to come back and win.”

On Shoemaker’s start: “Some parts were good with Shoemaker and some parts were really labored. Trying to get the ball in a good spot, the walks obviously were high for him, and it’s uncharacteristic for when he’s throwing the ball well, he’s not walking people. A lot of traffic out there and he made some pitches when he had to, but got a little bit tired in the sixth.”

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to 11 games (since April 19).

During the streak, he’s hitting .436 (17×39) with 10 R, 4 2B, 5 HR and 16 RBI.

Streak is 5th-longest of his career: 21 (2015), 19 (2010), 12 (2014, 2010).

Had career-high 21-game hitting streak July 21-Aug. 11, 2015.

James Paxton allowed one earned run in 5.1 innings tonight.

Has allowed one earned run or less in 5 of his 6 starts, zero in 4 of 6 starts.

Paxton allowed unearned run in 4th, snapping home scoreless streak at 18.0 innings.

In his last 7 home starts, has a 1.50 ERA (8 ER, 48.0 IP) with 50 strikeouts.

Mark Rzepczynski retired the only batter he faced, a left hander in the 6th inning.

Lefties are 0-for-17 against Rzepczynski this season.

Danny Valencia hit his 2nd home run of the season, his 2nd in the last 5 games.

Over last 5 games, is hitting (5×15) with 4 runs, 1 double, 2 home runs and 2 RBI.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS

The Angels are 8-2 in their last 10 games, after going 1-9 in previous 10…LAA improved to 4-0 vs. Seattle this season…the Angels are 3-1 in extra-innings games this season.

Mike Trout extended his hitting streak to 15-games, tying his career-high (also: 7/3-23/13)…during the streak (4/17-current), he is batting .411 (23×56) with 14 runs scored, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 8 RBI, 1 HBP, 10 walks and 3 stolen bases.

Dating back to 2015, Mike Trout has hit safely in 17 of his last 20 games at Safeco Field…during this stretch he is batting .356 (26×73) with 21 runs scored, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 9 home runs, 21 RBI, 1 HBP, 13 walks and 2 stolen bases.

Mike Trout has reached base safely in 14 of 15 road games this season, including at least 1 hit in 13 games…overall this season on the road, he is batting .377 (20×53) with 8 runs scored, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 10 RBI, 12 walks and 2 stolen bases.

Albert Pujols has hit safely in 9 of his last 11 games, batting .340 (16×47) with 4 runs scored, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 12 RBI and 3 walks.

Pujols recorded his 6th multi-hit contest of the season (last: 4/26 vs. OAK), but his first on the road this season.

Pujols recorded his 606th and 607th doubles in his career, breaking a tie with Paul Molitor for 12th all-time. Up next, Hank Aaron (624 2B).

Pujols recorded his first stolen base of the season (last: 7/716 at TB).

Pujols now has 1,840 career RBI, passing Ted Williams for 14th-most all-time.

Yunel Escobar has hit safely in each of 4 games he has appeared vs. Seattle this season, batting .500 (9×18) with 6 runs scored, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 3 RBI and 1 walk.

Dating back to April 18, Andrelton Simmons has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games…during this stretch he is batting .296 (16×54) with 5 runs scored, 1 double, 2 home runs, 6 RBI, 7 walks and 1 stolen base.

Kole Calhoun has hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games, including 4 games with multi-hit contests…during this stretch he is batting .316 (12×38) with 6 runs scored, 2 home runs, 5 RBI and 1 walk.

Calhoun hit a 2-run home run in the top of the 8th inning to give the Angels a 4-3 lead…it marked his 12th career home run in the 8th inning or later and first since 2015 (last: T9, 10/3/15 at TEX).

