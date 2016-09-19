Postgame notes, quotes, boxscore and video of manager Scott Servais following the Mariners' 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday night at Safeco Field.

From the visitor’s clubhouse: Blue Jays manager John Gibbons

On how big the win was for the team: “I think the cool weather refreshed us a little bit. But that’s normally how we play. We had a couple tough games and no one wants to hear it but sometimes that happens. But Marco stepped up and that reminded me of the playoff game against Kansas City last year. He went deep in the game and he got rewarded for it. I’ll tell you what, these western Canadian fans are something special. [They’re] hard-nosed and they love you. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

On the game that Kevin Pillar had: “Big game. Kevin stepped up. We got the big 2-out homer from [Edwin Encarnacion] and he continues to have a tremendous year. We got that big 2-out hit too that gave us an extra run and [Pillar] had a super night. A lot of guys stepped up.”

"These Western Canadian fans are something special. They're hard-nosed, and they love you. I've never seen anything like it. It's like a home game. I guarantee [it does]. We could hear them out here the whole time and it's really like a home game. They're special out here. They're hard-working people, they're down to earth and they love us. Good, bad or ugly, it's kind of cool."

Marco Estrada

On the atmosphere: “It’s incredible. It’s like the playoff game I played in last year. It’s incredible how many people showed up.”

On a the possibility of throwing a no-hitter: “You know it’s there, but I don’t really think about it. Whatever happens happens. To pull off a win is the big thing, especially against a team we’re battling with. …. You give up a hit, and you just move on to the next guy.”

Kevin Pillar

On the atmosphere: “The best way to describe it (the atmosphere) is overwhelming. It’s emotional. Not to knock our fans at home, but when it’s only three games our Canadian fans are going to see all year, it’s a different energy.”

MARINERS NOTES:

Seattle has lost 3 of the last 4 games following an 8-game winning streak.

Leonys Martin hit his 15th home runs of the season…he is the 7th Mariners player to have 15+ homers this year.

The Mariners have had 7+ players hit 15+ home runs in one season just one other time (1997).

Since Sept. 1, the Mariners relievers have posted a 2.47 ERA (15 ER, 54.2 IP)…coming into today, that was the 4th-best mark in the American League over that span.

Evan Scribner extended his scoreless innings streak to 7.1 IP.

Taijuan Walker went 5.1 innings and gave up 3 runs on 5 hits and 4 walks while striking out 6.

In 4 career starts against the Blue Jays, Walker is 0-3 with a 3.96 ERA (11 ER, 25.0 IP).

Drew Storen equaled a career-high with 3 strikeouts (23x, last: 6/13/16 vs. PHI w/TOR).

BLUE JAYS NOTES:

Marco Estrada went 7.0+ innings and gave up just 1 hit and 3 walks while striking out 8.

Took a no-hitter into 7th inning vs. the Mariners before Robinson Canó led off the inning with a single.

This is the 4th time in the last 2 years that Estrada has taken a no-hitter into the 7th inning or later.

5th career start where he went at least 5.0 innings with only 1 hit allowed (last: 6/19/15 vs. Baltimore).

Entering today, Estrada was 0-3 in 3 career starts vs. Seattle and owned a 5.82 ERA (11 ER, 17.0 IP).

In his only other career start at Safeco Field, Estrada went 4.0 innings and gave up 5 earned runs.

Entering today in 10 starts since the All-Star Break, he was 3-6 with a 5.47 ERA (32 ER, 52.2 IP)…in 16 games before the All-Star Break, he was 5-3 with a 2.93 ERA (34 ER, 104.1 IP).

This month, Blue Jays starters have held opposing teams to 3 earned runs or less in 13 of the 17 games played and in their last 5 contests, they have limited the opposition to 2 earned runs or fewer.

Jose Bautista (0x1, 3 BB) extended his on-base streak to 27 games, dating back to Aug. 7.

During streak, Bautista is hitting .263 (26×99) with 14 runs, 6 doubles, 3 home runs, 14 RBI and 21 walks.

Devon Travis (2×5) extended his hitting streak to a career-high 16 games.

Over that stretch, Travis is hitting .406 (28×69) with 6 runs, 6 doubles, 8 RBI and 2 walks.

Is hitting .389 (28×72) in September and has hit .342 (76×222) in 53 games since the All-Star Break.

Edwin Encarnacion (2×5, R, HR, 2 RBI) has a career average of .400 (4×10) against Taijuan Walker with 2 home runs, 4 RBI and 2 walks.

Encarnacion has a career-high 118 RBI this season.

Kevin Pillar (3×4, R, 2 SB) recorded his 5th career multi-stolen base game, 2nd this season (last: 5/15 at NYY).

Toronto had 4 stolen bases tonight which is a season-high for the team.

