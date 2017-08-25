Servais also discussed his decision to use David Phelps in the eighth inning.

NEW YORK — Here’s video of manager Scott Servais’ postgame media session where he discusses the Mariners’ 2-1 win over the Yankees in 11 innings.

For those curious, he was asked about the decision to use David Phelps in the eighth inning instead of Nick Vincent. The summarized answer is that they had Phelps up and “hot” in the bullpen and ready to throw in the seventh. Because Phelps is just returning from the disabled list, he isn’t able to pitch on back-to-back days. So by getting hot and warm, he wasn’t going to be able to pitch on Saturday even if he didn’t pitch in the game. Servais didn’t want to burn Phelps without using him. He also trusts Phelps, who has pitched in leverage situations before. The move obviously didn’t work. Phelps let the tying run score and Vincent eventually had to bail him out.