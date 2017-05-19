Postgame notes, quote, highlights and video of Servais discussing the stellar pitching, the base running mistake of Ben Gamel and the decision not to walk Melky Cabrera.

Highlights

From the opposing clubhouse … White Sox manager Rick Renteria

On Jose Quintana’s Performance: Really good, was it one hit? He attacked the zone. I thought his secondary pitches, breaking balls, off-speed, everything he did was really good today. Kept the ball down, obviously gave us an opportunity to stay in the ball game. Nice job, that’s Q, you guys have seen him a lot, that’s vintage Q right there.

On how big the go-ahead RBI was for Melky Cabrera: Huge. I think, you know, all those guys, but Melky’s been wanting to contribute, he’s done it a couple times now in the last week or so at home and then today, but big for him and big for all of us.

On what the win does for team morale: It picks you up. I mean there’s no doubt. I mean we’ve had a couple of tough losses, back to back tough losses, extra innings. That one today was good for us to be able to pick up. Again, to not waste Q’s outing and then Robi’s chance to go on out there and go two innings again. He did a nice job and fortunately for us we came out on top.

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Seattle was limited to one hit, the 27th time in club history to collect 1-or-fewer hits in a game.

Second time this season to be limited to one hit (also: April 18, 2017 vs. Miami).

Despite the loss, Seattle has still won 7 of its last 10 games at home.

Are 13-7 over their last 20 games at home after losing 2 of the first 3 home games.

The Mariners are now 0-4 in extra-inning games this season.

Mariners starters have pitched 7.0 + innings in 2 of the last 3 games (Miranda, 7.0 IP and Bergman 7.1 IP)… prior to 5/17, a Seattle starter had not pitched 7.0+ IP in 11 games (last: 5/4/17, Ariel Miranda vs LAA, 7 IP).

Mariners starters had not allowed a run in 19.1 consecutive innings until Jose Abreu’s solo HR in the 6th inning…

Seattle starters have a 0.47 ERA (1 ER, 19.1 IP) with 20 strikeouts over the last 3 starts.

Over the last 7 games (5/12-c), Mariners pitchers have held their opponents to 9-hits-in-52 at-bats with runners in scoring position for a .173 batting average…the White Sox are 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position tonight.

Ariel Miranda struck out a career-high 9 batters (previous: 8, 2x, last: 5/14 at TOR).

Matched a career-high with 7.0 innings pitched (4x, last: 5/4 vs. LAA).

Equaled James Paxton for the team lead with 3 starts of at least 7.0 innings while allowing 2-or-fewer runs this season…1 of 15 American League pitchers with at least 3 such starts.

Is now 6-1 with a 2.83 ERA (20 ER, 63.2 IP) with 58 strikeouts and 14 walks in 11 career home appearances (10 starts).

Over his last 3 starts at Safeco Field (4/17-c), is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA (3 ER, 21.0 IP) with 19 strikeouts and 3 walks…has worked 7.0 innings while allowing 2-or-fewer-runs in 3 consecutive home starts.

Jean Segura failed to record a hit, snapping his career-best 17-game hitting streak…during the streak (4/30-5/18), he hit .387 (29×75) with 16 runs, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 11 RBI, 7 walks and a .446 on-base percentage in 17 games.

Segura’s streak matches Mike Trout (4/17 – 5/5) for the longest hitting streak in the Majors this season.

Danny Valencia (1×3, R, 3B, BB) is batting .325 (25×77) with 12 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs and 12 RBI over his last 21 games (4/25-c).

Has equaled his single-season career-high with 2 triples (also: 2011 w/MIN).

Reached base at least two times via H or BB for the 12th time this season.

Edwin Diaz tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, the 8th and 9th inning.

It is the 4th time in his career to toss 2.0+ innings (last: April 5, 2017 at Houston).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX:

The White Sox snapped a 7-game road losing streak, picking up their first road win since May 4 at Kansas City.

The White Sox are now 3-2 in extra-innings games this season.

Jose Quintana became the 2nd pitcher in the Majors this season to record a no decision while tossing at least 8.0 innings of 1-hit ball (also: Jesse Hahn-OAK, 4/25 at LAA).

Has received 2 runs of support over his last 3 starts (5/7-c), spanning 20.0 innings pitched… came into the game averaging 2.37 runs of support in each start, the lowest mark in the majors.

Equaled his season-high with 8.0 innings pitched (also: 5/2 at KC).

Is now 2-1 with a 3.08 ERA (17 ER, 49.2 IP) with 51 strikeouts and 167 walks in 9 career games (8 starts) vs. the Mariners.

In 3 career starts at Safeco Field, is 1-1 with a 1.83 ERA (4 ER, 19.2 IP) with 18 strikeouts and 6 walks.

Has pitched at least 5 innings in each of his 9 starts this season… has gone 6+ innings in 5 of 9 starts.

Yolmer Sanchez (1×2, 2 BB) extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games…during the streak (5/6-c), Sanchez is batting .425 (17×40) with 5 runs, 1 double, 1 home run and 5 RBI.

Jose Abreu (3×5, R, HR, RBI) has hit safely in 12-of-his-last-15 road games (4/19-c), batting .359 (23×64) with 12 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs and 14 RBI.

Has hit each of his 8 home runs over his last 19 games (4/29-c)… all 8 of his HR this season have been on the road.

Tallied his 3rd 3-hit game of the season (also: 4/19 at NYY and 5/5 at BAL).

Willy Garcia (1×3) has hit safely in 7-of-his-8 starts this season, batting .269 (7×26) with 3 runs, 1 double and 2 RBI.

Tim Anderson did not record a hit, snapping a 7-game hitting streak…during the streak (5/5-18), he hit .464 (13×28) with 3 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 3 RBI, 1 walk and a .483 on-base percentage in 7 games.

