On fielding and Jake Odorizzi in first inning: “I’d say that contributed quite a bit. Not in any situation do you want to see a starting pitcher throw 48 pitches in any inning, especially the first. I think it just kind of derailed him, he gave everything he had. You could kind of just get the sense that it gassed him and he really wasn’t able to get back on track, I don’t know what pitcher would after close to 50 pitches.”

On Taylor Motter’s grand slam: “He did what hitters are supposed to do on breaking balls that are left up in the zone.”

On Ryan Garton: “He did a nice job, he saved our bullpen. I know we have an off day on Monday but he allowed us to keep most of the bullpen fresh. Really impressed with how he went out there, attacked, he was efficient. We hadn’t seen that this year from him, it was good to see.”

Danny Valencia (3×3, 3 R, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, BB) equaled his career-high with 5 RBI (3x, last: 5/15/16 at TB w/OAK).

Has collected at least 1 RBI in 4-of-his-last-5 games (5/29-c)…has 9 RBI during that span.

Has hit safely in 21-of-his-last-27 games (5/2-c), batting .314 (33×105) with 13 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs and 20 RBI during that span

Christian Bergman has equaled his single-season career-high with 3 wins (2x, last: 2015 w/COL).

Improved to 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA (3 ER, 17.0 IP) with 17 strikeouts and 5 walks in 3 games (2 starts) at Safeco Field this season.

Tyler Smith made his Major League debut as a defensive replacement at 2nd base in the top of the 8th inning.

Recorded his first career Major League hit, a double to left field, in the bottom of the 8th.

Taylor Motter (1×3, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI, BB) becomes the 28th different Mariners player (done 37x) to hit multiple grand slam home runs in a single season (last: Seth Smith, 2016, 2 GS HR).

Motter also hit a grand slam on April 23 at Oakland.

Marks Motter’s 2nd career 4-RBI game (also: 4/23 at OAK).

Ben Gamel (2×5, R) recorded his 13th multi-hit game of the season, tied with Guillermo Heredia for 4th-most on the club…trails only Jean Segura (20), Nelson Cruz (15) and Robinson Canó (14).

Is batting .347 (17×49) with 7 runs, 1 double and 3 RBI over his last 14 games (5/17-c)…has 5 multi-hit games during that span.

The Mariners recorded their 3rd game this season in which 2 players recorded 4+ RBI (also: 4/19 vs. MIA – Haniger, 4 RBI and Seager, 4 RBI, and 4/23 at OAK – Cruz, 5 RBI and Motter, 4 RBI).

Seattle joins Washington as the only teams in the ML in 2017 to tally 3 games with 2 players with 4+ RBI.

Mariners leadoff batters lead the Major Leagues in batting average this season with a mark of .326 (78×239), ranking ahead of Colorado (.322/76×236) and Miami (.305/68×223)…Jean Segura is batting .341 (62×182) in his 43 starts batting leadoff…Jarrod Dyson has hit .226 (7×31) in his 8 starts in the leadoff spot in the batting order…Guillermo Heredia is batting .400 (6×15) in his 4 such starts.

Gamel went 2-for-5 tonight in his first start as the Mariners leadoff batter this season.

Colby Rasmus and Tim Beckham hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the 4th inning…marked the 7th time this season the Rays have recorded back-to-back home runs (last: Longoria/Morrison on May 28 at MIN).

Corey Dickerson has hit safely in each of his last 8 games, batting .366 (15×41) with 10 runs scored, 5 doubles, 2 RBI and 1 HBP.

Dickerson has also hit safely 22 of his last 24 games, including 13 multi-hit contests…during this stretch, dating back to May 7, he is batting .380 (41×108) with 27 runs scored, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs, 15 RBI, 3 HBP and 4 walks.

Dickerson recorded his 25 multi-hit game of the season (last: 5/30 at TEX).

After going 0-for-4 on April 10 at NYY, Dickerson has reached base safely in 25 consecutive games on the road, including 22 games with at least 1 hit…during this stretch he is batting .387 (41×106) with 20 runs scored, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, 12 RBI, 1 HBP and 6 walks.

Kevin Kiermaier has reached base safely in 9 straight games, including 7 games with at least 1 hit…during this stretch he is batting .395 (15×38) with 7 runs scored, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 7 RBI, 3 walks and 2 stolen bases.

Kiermaier tied his season-high 3 hits (4x, last: 5/28 at MIN).

