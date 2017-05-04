Video highlights, postgame notes, quotes, boxscore and video of Servais' postgame media session following Seattle's rout of the Angels

Highlights

From the opposing clubhouse: Angels manager Mike Scioscia

On what he saw from Meyer tonight: “Oh I think we saw, you know the flashes of the stuff. After he walked Gamel in the third inning, the sequence to Canó and Cruz was incredible. Then Seager queues one off the end and they got a couple hits to fall in, but he showed flashes of why we’re excited about him, and unfortunately he just couldn’t command counts enough and put some guys away to be a little more effective.”

On what Meyer needs to do to improve on those “flashes”: “Well right now it’s a $64,000 question, he’s worked on a lot of different things. He’s thrown the ball well for some stretches, and at times some things got away from him. He got back on track today which was a real positive and you know if a couple of those hits don’t fall in, you’re going to be rewriting a story on what his line looks like, but unfortunately you can’t erase those. You see the stuff and you look in the line score, it just doesn’t match up. So hopefully he’ll find that groove, find that consistency, and bottle that stuff that’s really nasty.”

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

The Mariners are now 3-1 in home series this season…are 1-4 in road series.

Marked their 3rd consecutive home series win.

The Mariners tied their season-high with 11 runs (also 4/23 at OAK)…also equaled their season-high with 16 hits (also: 4/25 at DET).

Nelson Cruz (2×5, 2B, 2 RBI) extended his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games (since April 19).

During streak, is hitting .458 (22×48) with 10 runs, 5 doubles, 5 home runs and 19 RBI.

Marks his 3rd career hitting streak of at least 13 games (last: 7/21-8/11/15, career-high 21-game hitting streak).

Has at least 1 RBI in 9-of-his-last-10 games.

Becomes the first Mariners designated hitter to record a hitting streak of at least 13 games since Edgar Martinez hit safely in 20 straight games, June 28-July 26, 2000.

Ben Gamel (3×3, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB) recorded a career-high 3 hits (previous: 2, 5x, last: 5/3 vs. LAA).

Reached base a career high 5 times tonight (previous: 3, 9/3/16).

Equaled a career-high with 2 walks for the 2nd time in his last 3 games (also: 5/2 vs. LAA) …marks the 4th time in his career to draw 2 walks.

Is batting .384 (10×26) with 7 runs, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 4 RBI and 5 walks in his last 6 games (4/27-c).

Ariel Miranda equaled his career-high with 7.0 innings pitched (3x, last: 4/17 vs. MIA)…has allowed 2 runs-or-fewer in each of his 3 outings of 7.0 innings.

Danny Valencia (4×5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI) tied a career-high with 4 hits (5x, last: 4/18/15 vs. ATL w/TOR).

Is batting .316 (10×24) with 7 R, 2B, 3 HR, and 2 BB in his last 7 games.

Jean Segura (2×3, 3 R, BB, HBP) is batting .341 (14×41) with 10 runs, 3 doubles, 2 home runs and 9 RBI in 9 games since being activated from the disabled list on April 25.

Guillermo Heredia (3×4, 2B, 2 RBI) tied his career high with 3 hits tonight (also: 4/16/17 vs TEX, 4/30/17 vs CLE, and 8/9/16 vs DET).

Has hit safely in 10-of-his-last-15 games (4/14-c), including 6 multi-hit games…during that stretch, he is batting .333 (19×57) with 6 runs, 3 doubles, 2 home runs and 5 RBI.

Jarrod Dyson (0x3, BB, SB) stole his 9th base of the season. Dyson came into the game T1st in AL with 8 steals, (also: Jose Altuve).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS:

The Angels allowed at least 8 run in back-to-back games for the 2nd time this season (also: 4/12-13 vs. TEX).

Yunel Escobar (4×5) recorded 4-or-more hits for the 20th time in his career (last: 8/17/16 vs. SEA – 5 H).

Marked the Angels first 4-hit game this season.

His 10th multi-hit game of the season…ranks 2nd on team trailing only Mike Trout (11)…came into game ranked T8th in the AL with 9 multi-hit games (also: 4 others).

Has hit safely in each of his 6 games against Seattle this season.

Is batting .536 (15×28) with 6 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run and 5 RBI in 6 games vs. Seattle this season.

Albert Pujols (1×4, R) has hit safely in 11-of-his-last-13 games (April 21-current)

In that span, is hitting .321 (18×56) with 6 runs, 4 doubles, 1 home run and 12 RBI.

Is 0-for-11 in his career against Ariel Miranda.

Boxscore