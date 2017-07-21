Postgame highlights, notes, quotes and video of manager Scott Servais and starter Andrew Moore following the Mariners' 5-1 loss to the Yankees on Friday night.

Andrew Moore on his start

Highlights

Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … Yankees manager Joe Girardi

On Aaron Judge’s home run: “Yeah, I mean we were wondering if it was going to go out of the stadium. Alan Cockrell who worked here said it’s the farthest ball he’s seen hit here game or BP, so it’s quite impressive and it came at a great time for us.”

On the dugouts reaction to the homerun. “Well, it’s probably wow. But we’ve seen him hit a couple like that before, so we’ve seen it before.”

On how encouraging it is to see Judge get back on track after a slow start post All-Star Break: “Yeah, very encouraged. He’s driven in some runs, he had four RBIs and he’s had some RBIs lately for us, and they haven’t all come through the home run. So he’s been using the middle of the field more which is great, so he’s getting back on track.”

LINESCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LOB New York Yankees 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 0 0 5 11 0 6 Seattle Mariners 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 0 9 First Pitch: 7:10 Time of Game: 2:50 Temp: 72 F, NW @ 2 mph Attendance: 34,073

WP: CC Sabathia (9-3, 3.44) LP: Andrew Moore (1-2, 5.70) SV: None

HOME RUNS: NO. PITCHER INN. MOB OUT COUNT DISTANCE Aaron Judge 31 Andrew Moore 5 2 1 2-1 440 ft, LF

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

The Mariners are 2-11 over their last 13 home games after starting the season 25-12 at home.

Kyle Seager (1×2, BB, RBI) has reached base safely in 9 of his last 10 games, batting .297 (11×37) with 5 runs, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 5 RBI, and 1 walk during that span.

Reached base safely 3 times tonight.

Is batting .323 (10×31) with 5 runs, 3 doubles, 3 home runs and 5 RBI in 8 games since All-Star Break.

Robinson Canó (1×3, BB, 2B) recorded his 495th career double and is now tied with Aramis Ramirez and Frank Thomas for 68th most all-time.

Is batting .342 (27×79) with 10 runs, 4 doubles, 3 home runs and 13 RBI in 20 career games vs. the Yankees.

Ben Gamel (2×4, 2b) extended his hitting streak to 8 games (7/14 – c). Batting .294(10×34) with 2 doubles, 1 home runs, and 3 RBI during that span… Streak his third longest this season (15 games: 6/9 – 6/23 and 10 games: 5/28 – 6/7).

Emilio Pagan holds a 0.59 ERA (1 ER, 15.1 IP) over his last 5 games

During that span has held opposing hitters to .122 (6×49) batting average and has recorded 14 strikeouts.

Pitched 3 scoreless innings tonight, allowing 2 hits and recording 2 strikeouts.

Has tossed at least 2.0 innings in each of his last 6 appearances.

Andrew Moore made his first career start against the Yankees, tossing 6 innings and allowing 5 runs on 9 hits.

Has allowed 5 ER in back to back starts after allowing 3 ER in each of his first three starts.

NEW YORK YANKEES:

The Yankees are 12-1 in their last 13 games at Safeco Field.

The Yankees held the Mariners to 1 run for the second consecutive game…marked the 15th time this season the Yankees have held their opponent 1 run or fewer.

CC Sabathia had not allowed a hit to a left-handed hitter over his last 5 starts coming into tonight’s game (since 5/27)… Each of Seattle’s first three left-handed hitters reached base safely in their first at bat tonight (Cano: BB, Seager: 1B, and Gamel: 2B).

Surrendered 3 hits in first inning…had not allowed more than three total hits in any of his last three starts.

Has won 7 of his last 9 starts, going 7-1 with a 1.62 ERA (50 IP, 9 ER).

Chase Headley (2×4, R) has hit safely in 9 of his last 11 games (7/8-current), batting .367 (15×41) with 8 runs scored, 3 doubles and 2 RBI.

Headley recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game and his 23rd multi-hit game of the …has recorded 6 multi-hit contests in his last 10 games.

Didi Gregorius (3×4) has reached base safely in 11 of his last 16 plate appearances (9×14, 2 BB).

Has hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games (7/15-current), batting .433 (13×30) with 5 runs scored, 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 4 RBI and 2 walks.

Aaron Judge (1×2, R, HR, 4 RBI, BB) hit his MLB-best 31st home run of the season.

Recorded 4 RBI moving his season total to 72, trailing only Nelson Cruz (74) for most in the AL.

Boxscore