Postgame notes, quotes, highlights, boxscore and video of Scott Servais discussing the Mariners' 8-2 loss to the Phillies.

Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … Phillies manager Pete Mackanin

Monologue: “Great to see Nolan pitch well like we’ve grown accustom to. He’s been pitching really well. You know, his ball to strike ratio wasn’t the greatest, but he just kept nibbling in the right spots, made pitches when he had to. He was really good, he walked four but struck out nine, and really kept us in the game. He set a good pace during that game like he was attacking the hitters. It was great to see. Franco made a real nice play on that ball that Segura hit. That was huge during that part of the game. Obviously good to see Freddy get three hits. The home run by Franco, the home run by Altherr, good to see. We had three sac flies, I believe it was, and the guys all chipped in. So all in all, it was a lot of fun tonight.”

On what was said during the mound visit in the 7th inning: “You know I don’t know if he thought I was taking him out or not, but I just wanted to let him know that that was his game. He’d pitched so well up to that point. I told him this is your game, finish it for us. You know, get out of that inning, and he did thanks to Franco’s play. So, it was good to see.”

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Seattle has lost 3 straight following a season-best 6-game winning streak.

James Paxton tossed 7.0+ innings for the 4th time this season (last: April 26 at DET).

Struck out a season-high tying 9 batters (3x, last: April 26 at Detroit).

Seattle starters have allowed 3 earned runs or less in 8 of the last 9 games.

Danny Valencia went 2-for-3 with a double tonight vs. Philadelphia.

In The last 3 games he is 8-for-11 with 3 runs, 1 double, 2 RBI and 2 walks.

Jean Segura (1×3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB) walked in the 1st inning to bring his OBP up to .449 as a leadoff hitter this season. When leading off a game, Segura is hitting .386 (17×44) with 2 doubles, 3 walks, and has been hit by a pitch twice.

Segura hit a two-run home run to give the Mariners their first hit in the 3rd inning… The homer was his first since May 18 (18 games), breaking his longest homerless streak of the season.

Recorded his 6th multi-RBI game of the season.

Mitch Haniger (0x4) recorded his 4th outfield assist of the season, throwing out Cameron Rupp at home plate to preserve a 2-2 tie in the 5th inning.

Valencia (2×4, 2B) is batting .342 (27×79) with 16 runs, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, and 19 RBI over his last 22 games.

Recorded his 18th multi-hit game of the season.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES:

With the win, the Phillies snapped their 3-game losing streak.

The Phillies have won back-to-back Interleague games, after opening the season going 0-8 vs. the AL.

Maikel Franco has hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games on the road, batting .353 (12×34) with 3 runs scored, 4 double, 2 home runs, 3 RBI and 3 walks.

Franco hit his 10th home run of the season with a solo blast in the 7th inning to give the Phillies a 3-2 lead.

Franco recorded his 16th multi-hit game of the season (last 6/21 vs. STL).

With an infield single in the 5th inning, Cameron Perkins snapped a 0-for-17 streak, dating back to June 22 (6 games).

Aaron Altherr extended his hitting streak to 9 games, batting .325 (13×40) with 4 runs scored, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 5 RBI and 4 walks.

Freddy Galvis has hit safely in 8 of his last 10 games, batting .372 (16×43) with 3 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 3 RBI and 2 walks.

Galvis tied his season-high with 3 hits (also: 6/21 vs. STL)…marked his 25th career 3+-hit game.

Aaron Nola tied career highs in both walks (4, done 2x, last: 4/20/17 vs NYM) and strikeouts (9, done 3x, last: 6/5/16 vs MIL).

Has allowed a home run in each of his last 4 games… Had only allowed 4 home runs over his first 9 games of the season.

Tonight marks his fist ever start against an AL West opponent, and his first interleague start this season.

