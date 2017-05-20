Postgame notes, quotes, highlights, boxscore and video of Scott Servais postgame. Also Mike Freeman discusses his pitching debut.

Mariners manager Scott Servais announced after Friday night’s 16-1 drubbing by the White Sox that right-hander Chris Heston will start on Sunday in the homestand finale vs. the White Sox. That means the team will have to make a corresponding roster move. With Dillon Overton throwing 4 1/3 innings in relief and not being available to pitch for a few days, he will likely be optioned to Class AAA Tacoma. Overton saved Servais from having to use a lot of bullpen arms in an otherwise lost game. Heston pitched on Wednesday, throwing 49 pitches for the Rainiers.

“Everybody will show up on the mound for us tomorrow,” Servais said. “We’ve got on an off day on Monday. We are going to call up Chris and see how far he can go and then we’ll go to the bullpen.”

Servais was able to eat up the last inning of work in the game by bringing in infielder Mike Freeman to pitch the ninth. Freeman flashed a 76-79 mph fastball and a changeup around 70 mph that Pitch F/X labeled a knuckleball.

“I don’t throw a knuckleball,” he said. “It’s just cause it’s really slow. It was probably the changeup I was trying to throw. It was just hopefully I’m throwing beneath the hitting speed. They were able to get some hits but I got them to make themselves get out a couple of times.”

While fans love the position player pitching, Freeman found it to be regrettable duty.

“I don’t want to be in that situation because it means that we are behind by a significant amount to throw someone like me out there to save our bullpen an inning,” Freeman said. “I was able to do that. Unfortunately, the game was out of hand pretty early. It’s not the scenario you want to have play out.”

Freeman was also angry at himself for a first inning error on a bouncing ball that should have been a double play ball on the second batter of the game. From there Yovani Gallardo gave up a RBI double and a three-run homer.

“It’s a play that I should have made,” Freeman said. “Gallardo has been our horse in the starting rotation. And he’s not going to say it, but it’s a play I should make. He’s the kind of guy you want to pick up. And unfortunately I wasn’t able to do that tonight. I was trying to make sure I got the double play instead of slowing the game down and make the double play. Unfortunately, I didn’t make the play.”

Highlights

Quotes rom the visitor’s clubhouse … White Sox manager Rick Renteria

On Avisail Garcia’s Performance: Pretty impressive. I think he’s been having really good at bats, he’s driving the ball. That was a pretty good poke to center or right center field, wherever it was. Just in general opened up the game a little bit in the first inning with that homer and I think everybody kind of tacked on and kept playing. But that’s kind of been Avi all year long, it’s pretty consistent. He’s had very few lulls and hopefully it continues for him.

I think he’s been really diligent in his work and routine, his mental approach to the at bats that he’s having and its paid dividends for him. Like I said, we’re very hopeful that he’s breaking through, and it’s a long season, you have some peaks and valleys, but he’s been able to kind of sustain and carry little tiny lulls through this portion of the season thus far and hopefully it continues from him.

On tonight’s big win: I think it’s good for us to take a game where you score as many runs we did today. I thought Pelfrey on the other side did a nice job. You know, sometimes you might, as a pitcher, you get that many runs you might let down a little bit and he stayed very focused, gave us a good six innings. We were in there for a little while after his sixth inning of work, and we had already talked about getting him out of there, but he did nice job to give us an opportunity to just keep playing and tacking on. Fortunately for us, it worked out very well for us.

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Following Seattle’s 4-game winning streak May 6-10, Seattle has gone 3-7.

Seattle has lost back-to-back home games for first time since April 11-12.

Seattle allowed 16 runs tonight, the 2nd-most in a game this season (19, April 25 at Detroit).

It is 4th time since start of 2008 season to allow 16+ runs in a game.

Infielder Mike Freeman pitched the 9th, 7th time in club history that a position player pitched.

Also: Luis Sardiñas on July 29, 2016 at CHC; Jesus Sucre on Aug. 15, 2015 at BOS & June 12, 2015 at HOU; Jamie Burke on July 6, 2008 vs. DET; John Mabry on May 28, 2000 at TB and Manny Castillo on June 26, 1983 vs. TOR.

Yovani Gallardo allowed 10 runs, 9 of which were earned in his 3.2 innings of work.

2nd time in his career to allow 10+ runs (last: 11, Aug. 8, 2007 at Colorado).

3rd time in his career to allow 9+ earned runs (last: 9, Aug. 4, 2009 at Los Angeles-NL).

Dillon Overton tossed 4.1 innings in relief tonight.

2nd time in his career to toss 4.1+ relief innings (also: 5.0, April 30, 2017 at Cleveland).

Taylor Motter recorded his 9th multi-hit game of the season, T5th on the club (also: Canó).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX:

The White Sox scored a season-high 16 runs…marked the first time since April 20, 2014 at TEX (16 R) to score at least 16 runs in a game…also marked the 3rd time in franchise history to score at least 16 runs vs. Seattle (last: 19 R, 8/9/2000 vs. SEA).

The White Sox had each of their first 8 batters in the lineup record multi-hit contests…the 19 hits tonight for the White Sox were a season-high and most since 19 hits on April 8, 2014 at COL.

Mike Pelfrey recorded his first win of the season, allowing 1 run on 4 hits while walking 0 and striking out 3.

Avisail Garcia has hit safely in 8 of his last 10 games with 6 multi-hit contests…during this stretch, dating back to May 11, Garcia is batting .415 (17×41) with 8 runs scored, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home run, 10 RBI, 2 HBP and 1 walk.

Garcia is the 3rd White Sox player to notch 4 extra-base hits and 6 RBI, joining Robin Ventura on July 19, 1991 vs. MIL and Pat Seerey on July 18, 1948 at PHI.

Garcia tied his career-high with 4 hits (done 5x, last: 4/16 at MIN).

Garcia recorded his 5th career multi-home run game (last: 2 HR, 8/2/16 at DET).

Garcia set a career-high with 6 RBI (previous: 4 RBI, done 2x, last: 8/10/15 vs. LAA).

Yolmer Sanchez has hit safely in 12 consecutive games with an at-bat, batting .422 (19×45) with 7 runs scored, 1 double, 1 home run, 5 RBI, 5 walks and 1 stolen base.

Jose Abreu has hit safely in 18 of his last 24 games, batting .330 (32×97) with 21 runs scored, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs, 17 RBI, 2 HBP and 8 walks.

Todd Frazier has hit safely in 10 of 12 career games vs. Seattle, batting .327 (16×49) with 9 runs scored, 3 doubles, 5 home runs, 14 RBI and 3 walks.

Tim Anderson has hit safely in 8 of his last 9 games, batting .368 (15×38) with 4 runs scored, 1 double, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 3 RBI, 1 walk and 1 stolen base.

Willy Garcia hit his first career home run with a solo blast as part of a 5-run 7th inning for the White Sox.

Boxscore