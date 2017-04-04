Seattle has mustered just one run in the first two games of the season.
HOUSTON — Mariners manager Scott Servais talks to the media postgame following a 2-1 loss to the Astros on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.
Seattle has mustered just one run in the first two games of the season.
HOUSTON — Mariners manager Scott Servais talks to the media postgame following a 2-1 loss to the Astros on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.