Seattle has mustered just one run in the first two games of the season.

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

HOUSTON — Mariners manager Scott Servais talks to the media postgame following a 2-1 loss to the Astros on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

