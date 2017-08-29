Dylan Bundy shuts down the M’s, who lost their second consecutive road series after a 4-0 loss.

BALTIMORE — A road trip that started out with so much promise has slowly spiraled downward almost like the plot of National Lampoon’s Vacation but without the laughs.

After going 4-2 and winning the first two series of this 12-game trek to the east coast, the Mariners have dropped the last two series after being shutdown on Tuesday night by right-hander Dylan Bundy in a 4-0 shutout to the Orioles.

It was the 11th time this season the Mariners have failed to score in a game. Even worse, they mustered all of one hit and it traveled approximately 15 feet.

Kyle Seager’s bunt single against the shift to the left side of the infield was the only hit Seattle had all night. They had four other base runners. But not one reached second base.

Bundy bested Seattle starter Erasmo Ramirez, who pitched six innings, giving up two runs on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. It was the fourth straight outing Ramirez pitched six complete innings, which makes him the de facto staff ace.

With two outs in the first inning, Ramirez left a 1-0 fastball on the inside half of the plate. Schoop turned on the pitch, sending a towering blast into left field for his 29th homer of the season and a 1-0 lead.

It broke a streak of three consecutive starts without allowing a homer.

The Orioles’ offense was the product of four solo homers.

Manny Machado hit two — one off Ramirez and one off reliever Casey Lawrence. While Welington Castillo hit a solo blast off James Pazos. But really all that was needed was the first one.