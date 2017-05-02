Seattle adds two relievers to the staff and returns to an eight-man bullpen

Following a 4-6 road trip and the Monday off day, the Mariners made series of roster moves, most notably sending first baseman Daniel Vogelbach back to Class AAA Tacoma after a brief call up where his confidence seemed to diminish with each game.

The moves:

Jean Machi, RHP, selected from AAA Tacoma.

RHP, selected from AAA Tacoma. Emilio Pagan , RHP, selected from AAA Tacoma.

, RHP, selected from AAA Tacoma. Casey Fien , RHP, designated for assignment.

, RHP, designated for assignment. Daniel Vogelbach , 1B, optioned to AAA Tacoma.

, 1B, optioned to AAA Tacoma. Shawn O’Malley, IF, transferred to the 60-day DL (right shoulder tendinitis).

Vogelbach struggled in his call-up, going 2-for-14 with three walks, four strikeouts and one RBI and looked shaky in the field at first base.

On Monday, general manager Jerry Dipoto talked about not letting young players “drown” in struggles at the big league level. The move with Vogelbach means Danny Valencia will return to the full time first baseman with Taylor Motter also seeing playing time there.

Both Machi and Pagan had to be added to the 40-man roster.

Machi, 35, had pitched well for Tacoma, going 1-0 with four saves and a 0.00 ERA (0 ER, 8.0 IP) with four strikeouts and a walk in eight relief appearances with AAA Tacoma this season. He does have some big league experience, appearing in parts of four Major League seasons with San Francisco (2012-15) and Boston (2015), compiling a 12-2 record with a six saves and a 3.47 ERA.

Pagan has made six appearances with Tacoma, posting a 3.27 ERA with 18 strikeouts and seven walks in six relief appearances.

Fien simply didn’t throw strikes or pitched with any of the expected consistency needed to stay on the 25-man roster. It’s the second time he’s been designated for assignment by the Mariners this season.

O’Malley was dealing with the shoulder issues before undergoing an appendectomy this spring. Since he’s been the disabled list the entire time, it’s an easy conversion to the 60-day DL.