Mariners also bring up three pitchers from Class AAA Tacoma.

DETROIT — And on Wednesday came the myriad of Mariners roster moves following their worst day of thus far of the 2017. Less than 24 hours after they were drubbed by the Tigers 19-9, losing both Felix Hernandez and Mitch Haniger to injuries, the Mariners had to try and regroup with roster reinforcements to replace what was lost and what wasn’t working.

In all four players are coming up, two are going back to Tacoma and two are headed to the disabled list.

Mitch Haniger , OF, placed on 10-day disabled list with strained right oblique.

, OF, placed on 10-day disabled list with strained right oblique. Felix Hernandez , RHP, placed on 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.

, RHP, placed on 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. Chase De Jong , RHP, recalled from AAA Tacoma.

, RHP, recalled from AAA Tacoma. Casey Fien , RHP, selected from AAA Tacoma.

, RHP, selected from AAA Tacoma. Ben Gamel , OF, recalled from AAA Tacoma.

, OF, recalled from AAA Tacoma. Dillon Overton, LHP, recalled from AAA Tacoma.

LHP, recalled from AAA Tacoma. Chris Heston , RHP, optioned to AAA Tacoma (post-game 4/25).

, RHP, optioned to AAA Tacoma (post-game 4/25). Evan Marshall, RHP, optioned to AAA Tacoma (post-game 4/25)

Obviously, the first two moves are the most important. Haniger figures to be out at least four weeks. Hernandez goes on the disabled list for the second straight season, but this is his first disabled list stint for something arm related since 2007.

Gamel’s call-up was happening before the injury. The Mariners were going to add another bench players and go away from the eight-man bullpen.

Both Heston and Marshall pitched in relief of Hernandez when he left the game after the second inning. Neither looked particularly sharp, combining to give up 12 runs on 14 hits.

Fien, who made the opening day 25-man roster, was designated for assignment on April 10 and outrighted to Tacoma. He had to be added to the 40-man roster, taking the spot left vacant from the DFA of Leonys Martin.