Lefty Ariel Miranda will take Smyly's spot in the rotation.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The pitcher that general manager Jerry Dipoto spent an entire offseason trying to acquire won’t be able to pitch for him and the Mariners for the first two months of the regular season.

On Friday, Dipoto announced that left-hander Drew Smyly suffered a “flexor strain” in his left elbow and will start the season on the disabled list. The initial prognosis is that Smyly will be out 6-8 weeks.

“We are going to continue gather medical information in the coming days and make the best decision that we can,” Dipoto said. “We don’t think this is going to result in a surgical intervention but more rest and rehab. We do anticipate this being not a short-term thing. This will probably be a six to eight week stretch that we are going be without Drew.”

Smyly has left the Mariners complex in Arizona and is traveling to have a second and third opinion on the injury from different specialists, which is typical in these situations.

“We are just trying to sort through the details before we make any determination,” Dipoto said.

To Dipoto’s knowledge, Smyly has never dealt with a flexor strain in his career. He has dealt with other arm injuries throughout his career, dating back to a stress fracture in his elbow in his freshman year at Arkansas. Two years ago, he suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder and missed most of the season. He started the season with tendinitis, came back and pitched in April and was shut down after three starts. He made nine starts to end the season. Smyly is coming off a 2016 season where he posted a career-high in starts (30) and innings pitched (175 1/3) with the Rays. It’s one of the reasons why Dipoto acquired him from the Rays this offseason.

In the meantime, left-hander Ariel Miranda will slide into Smyly’ spot in the rotation. He will start Saturday’s Cactus League finale in Scottsdale against the Rockies to get stretched out to his game pitch limit.

“This is part of the reason we have depth,” Dipoto said. “My glass-half-full way of looking at this is sometime around the start of June we are anticipating acquiring Drew Smyly again to rejoin our rotation and help us get over the hump.”

The obvious question is whether Smyly’s start in the World Baseball Classic was factor in this injury.

“Drew was throwing great,” Dipoto said. “He was throwing great when he got to camp. He was throwing great when he left for and threw (in the WBC). We all watched it — his outing in the WBC against Venezuela. Good, bad or indifferent, he just hasn’t been the same since he got back.”

And the effect of disrupted schedule of the WBC?

“It’s impossible to say,” Dipoto said. “Injury is injury. It can happen at any time at any place. So it’s hard to point the finger back. I’d rather look forward and figure out how we create a solution than placing blame.”

Smyly pitched in a Cactus League game on March 6 against the Rangers, throwing three scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a walk and three strikeouts. He threw one inning three days later on March 9 in an “B”” game instead of throwing his traditional bullpen session. He then flew to Miami to join the United States for the WBC. Smyly made one brilliant start for the U.S. on on March 15 against Venezuela, pitching 4 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits with eight strikeouts. In that game, he was hitting 94 mph with his fastball, which was unusually high for him. He downplayed the spike in velocity, attributing it to adrenaline and extended rest.

When he returned from the WBC, he made two middling starts. He gave up six runs (four earned) on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in four innings pitched of “B” game against the Padres Class AAA affiliate on March 21. He returned to Cactus League action on March 26, pitching four innings against the Reds, allowing five runs on six hits with four walks, a strikeout and three homers allowed. Three days later after his bullpen, he notified the Mariners of the discomfort in his elbow. He was scratched from Friday’s start and met with Mariners’ team orthopedist Dr. Edward Khlafayan to have his arm checked.

Dipoto wasn’t certain if Smyly felt the discomfort in those two post-WBC starts. If he did, it wasn’t mentioned to the Mariners or the media.

“Drew would be the best source for that once he’s back in camp,” Dipoto said. “He let us know about it, the day before you found out.”

Smyly’s absence is significant. Questions abound about Seattle’s rotation coming into the season, specifically the ability for Felix Hernandez to bounce back after last year’s subpar season, the durability and mileage on Hisashi Iwakuma, the unpredictability of James Paxton’s talent and performances and the viability of Yovani Gallardo as a starter.

“It’s a key loss,” Dipoto said. “I can sit here and lament that we’ve lost Drew for a period of time, or I can take a positive outlook. We are days away from opening day. It does nobody any good, it doesn’t do me any good, it doesn’t do Drew Smyly any good and it does particularly does no good for the manager, staff and the 25 players we break with, if we break with our head down. Drew Smyly was and is important to our season. I anticipate that he will contribute at some point. Just not as soon as we expected. We are still very happy with the acquisition. We loved what he looked like when he was here in spring training with us and believe that he will be an impact player for us in the no so distant future.”

And yet …

“I’d be lying to you if I told you there wasn’t a degree of disappointment,” Dipoto said. “But we can’t focus on that.”