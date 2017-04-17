James Paxton wasn’t expecting to win the American League player of the week award, despite a brilliant six days that saw him make two starts, picking up the win in both by pitching a total of 15 scoreless innings, allowing just six hits and striking out 17 batters.

Did he not think his numbers were good enough? Or was there someone he thought had been better?

No. It was for a different reason.

“I actually didn’t even know there was an award for the week,” he said.

Paxton found out about there was such an award when he got a text on Monday morning notifying him of the accomplishment. He will receive a watch from MLB.

“It’s really cool,” he said. “I’m honored. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the game-calling of (Mike) Zunino behind the plate, he did a fantastic job and the guys making the plays in the field. It makes a full-team effort.”

One of those guys making plays was third baseman Kyle Seager, who has won the AL player of the week award three times. It was mentioned to Paxton, who laughed and said, “Well, how about that. That’s pretty cool.”

Seager could only shake his head at his taller teammate and offer up a few playful jabs, knowing full well what Paxton has done for the Mariners this season. He has yet to allow a run in three starts, throwing a total of 21 scoreless innings to start the season — a franchise record.

Paxton has tossed at least six shutout innings in each of his three starts this season, becoming the 10th pitcher in MLB history since 1900 to do so. Jordan Zimmerman did it last season with the Tigers. Before that it was Woody Williams with the Cardinals in 2003.

The last Mariners pitcher to win the award was Hisashi Iwakuma on Aug. 17, 2015.

“He’s certainly deserving of it,” manager Scott Servais said. “If you look back at where he was last year at this time, it’s been quite a turnaround. Certainly, we saw it in the second half of last season, moving in the right direction and he’s just continued to expand upon it.”

Indeed, a year ago at this time Paxton was in Albuquerque with Class AAA Tacoma having lost the competition for the fifth spot in the rotation to right-hander Nathan Karns. It was with the Rainiers that he lowered his arm slot at the request of pitching coach Lance Painter. It yielded more velocity, better movement and more success. Following his call up in June, Paxton continued to get better with each outing, finding his confidence and his sense of belonging at the big league level.

“I’ve come a long way and I’ve made some big adjustments,” Paxton said. “It’s showing right now. Putting in the work that I’ve put in and the preparation, it’s paying off. It’s nice to see the results follow my process and how I’m going after my starts.”

Also …

Reliever Steve Cishek started his rehab stint with Class AA Arkansas on Monday afternoon. Cishek pitched the first inning of the Travelers’ 3-1 win over San Antonio. Cishek worked a 1-2-3 inning getting a groundball out and two flyball outs.

“The numbers were good,” Servais said of the report he got from Arkansas manager Daren Brown. “He threw the ball well and felt good coming out of it. He won’t pitch tomorrow. He’ll have a day or two down and then maybe get back to back outings in at the Double or Triple A level based on where the schedules are at.”

Servais is still expecting Jean Segura to be ready to return to the lineup on April 21 — the day he is eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list.

“From what I understand he is,” Servais said. “You see him out there taking groundballs and taking a little BP. He hasn’t really gotten after it 100 percent by any means yet. I will get an update from the trainers later in the day, but everything is leaning towards him being available for us when we get over to Oakland.”

Pitching probables

On this day in Mariners’ history ….

1979 – It’s the smallest crowd ever to see a Mariners road game as only 653 show up at Oakland. The A’s don’t disappoint the faithful, downing Seattle 6-5.

1989 – Henry Cotto enjoys his first career two-homer game and Erik Hanson and Jerry Reed combine on a four-hitter as Seattle defeats Oakland, 7-2.

1997 – With a home run in an 8-6 win at Detroit, Ken Griffey Jr. ties his own club record with eight homers in April.

1998 – The Mariners hit six doubles by six different players in an 11-6 victory at Minnesota.

1999 – David Segui drills a game-winning home run to center field off Anaheim’s Troy Percival.

2002 – With a 7-4 win at Oakland, Seattle completes a perfect 10-0 road trip, a Mariners’ club record. The 10-game winning streak is the second-longest win streak overall in team history.

2012 – The Mariners recorded the 25,000th run (Justin Smoak) and 50,000th hit (Kyle Seager) in club history in a 9-8 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Seattle built a 8-1 lead after four innings, but the Indians scored 7 runs in the 5th and the winning run in the 7th. Marked first time the Mariners has squandered a lead of 7 or more runs in a loss since May 31, 2009 at LAA. Justin Smoak recorded a career-high 4 hits and Brendan Ryan recorded a career-high 4 walks.

2013 – The Mariners dropped a 2-1 game in 14 innings to the Detroit Tigers. The teams combined for 40 strikeouts (21 by Seattle pitchers, 19 by Detroit), and the Mariners tied a club record with 21 pitching strikeouts. The 37 strikeouts over a two-game stretch (16 on 4/16 vs. DET) tied a MLB record for most in a two-game stretch. Felix Hernandez recorded a no-decision allowing 1 run in 8.0 innings with 12 strikeouts. He dueled Detroit starter Max Scherzer, who also struck out 12 and allowed 1 run in 8.0 innings.

