Smyly is tentatively scheduled to undergo the procedure on July 6

Drew Smyly’s season is over without ever really starting.

On Wednesday, the team announced that Smyly will under surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, ending his 2017 campaign. The reconstruction procedure known as “Tommy John surgery” is tentatively scheduled for July 6 and will be performed by renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews in Birmingham, Ala.

“I feel bad for Drew,” manager Scott Servais said. “I know how excited he was when we acquired him, and him getting and opportunity to pitch in Seattle, how excited he was to be part of the team, all the other good stuff. It got away from him. The injury, certainly he didn’t everything he could to try to get back with us, doing all the treatments and procedures and whatnot to try to figure it out.”

After throwing a simulated inning of 25 pitches on Saturday, Smyly told doctors that something with his arm didn’t feel right. Pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre noted that Smyly said there was tightness in his elbow when he was throwing breaking pitches. The simulated game that he was scheduled to throw on Wednesday was scratched. Smyly was then examined by team doctors again.

“Coming out of the simulated game the other day, I actually thought it was OK for the first time being out there,” Servais said. “It didn’t wow you with the stuff, but coming in after that, he made mention to our trainers that it didn’t feel all that great. I was just, ‘Typical soreness.’ I was trying to stay positive throughout the whole thing. Then, doctors took some more looks at it. Just found out a little bit ago where it’s heading.”

The typical recovery time for a UCL reconstruction is 12 to 15 months. Following the surgery, Smyly will miss the remainder of the 2017 season. Typical recovery time from a UCL reconstruction surgery is 12 to 15 months. The plan is for Smyly to do his post-surgery rehabilitation near his home in Dallas.

Targeted by general manager Jerry Dipoto early in the offseason to fill a No. 3-4 spot in the starting rotation, the Mariners acquired Smyly in a trade in December. In the early parts of spring training, he looked outstanding.

Smyly pitched in a Cactus League game on March 6 against the Rangers, throwing three scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a walk and three strikeouts. He threw one inning three days later on March 9 in a “B”” game instead of throwing his traditional bullpen session. He then flew to Miami to join the United States for the WBC. Smyly made one brilliant start for the U.S. on on March 15 against Venezuela, pitching 4 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits with eight strikeouts. In that game, he was hitting 94 mph with his fastball, which was unusually high for him. He downplayed the spike in velocity, attributing it to adrenaline and extended rest.

When he returned from the WBC, he made two middling starts. He gave up six runs (four earned) on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in four innings pitched of “B” game against the Padres Class AAA affiliate on March 21. He returned to Cactus League action on March 26, pitching four innings against the Reds, allowing five runs on six hits with four walks, a strikeout and three homers allowed. Three days later after his bullpen, he notified the Mariners of the discomfort in his elbow. He was scratched from his final start of the spring and met with Mariners’ team orthopedist Dr. Edward Khlafayan to have his arm checked.