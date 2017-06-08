Smyly is scheduled to throw a full bullpen session on Saturday. Nelson Cruz was out of the lineup for a second straight game with a tight calf.

For the first time since March 28, Drew Smyly threw a baseball off a pitcher’s mound … sort of.

After warming up and playing long toss on Thursday afternoon, Smyly, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre and bullpen catcher Fleming Baez headed to the bullpen for a brief session of throwing. Smyly threw about 15 pitches — a controlled beginning to the process. He wasn’t throwing from the official pitching rubber, but just below it.

“I only got halfway up the mound so I wouldn’t call it a bullpen, but just working downhill and we are scheduled for our first bullpen on Saturday.”

It was still a significant step in his lengthy recovery from a flexor strain that has kept him on the disabled list since the start of the season. Regardless of what he wants to call the throwing session, the big key was that Smyly had no issues with his forearm.

“I felt good,” he said. “It’s just one day after the next and just keep moving forward.”

While Smyly isn’t expected to be back in the rotation till some time in July, it was something to keep the coaching staff optimistic.

“It’s a great sign,” manager Scott Servais said. “I know he’s been working his tail off and is anxious to get it going. Once you get on the mound and get a bullpen under you, hopefully you can get a little more defined in what the (throwing) program is going to be and you can start mapping out bullpens, live batting practices and that other stuff.”

Following a spring training bullpen session on March 28, just a handful of days before opening day, Smyly felt fatigued in his left arm. Servais memorably described the feeling as “soggy.” Smyly underwent a MRI the following day and was later diagnosed with a flexor strain. He received a platelet rich plasma injection and was shut down from throwing for the first six weeks of the season.

Cruz’s calf is improving

Nelson Cruz wanted to be back in the lineup on Thursday night after a one-game absence because of a sore right calf. But the Mariners decided to rest him for another night and have him ready for the weekend series with the Blue Jays.

“I think giving him a couple days off is the smart thing to do,” Servais said. “Believe me, I would love to have him in the lineup today, but we are playing for the long haul here.”

Cruz planned to hit pregame and be available to pinch hit. He expected to be in the lineup on Thursday. But didn’t argue with his manager’s decision.

“I told them I could play today, but they said to wait one more day,” he said.

It’s an injury that he’s been dealing with since the end of the previous road trip.

“After it happened in Colorado, I was good after a few days,” he said. “On Saturday, I didn’t feel anything at all. I got issues when I go out and try to do all the agility work we do in stretching and then play. That makes it tighten up. I did it two days ago and that’s when it got tight.”

Cruz had eschewed the team stretch and agility work earlier last weekend and had no issues. But he felt guilty about not participating and decided to do it on Tuesday. He was removed from the game later that evening.

“I thought it would be a good day to do it to be with my teammates so I didn’t look like a bad guy,” he said. “And then it tightened up later.”