Starter Cody Martin struggled, giving up six runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched

Angels 9 (SS) , Mariners 8 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

For a second straight game, the Mariners fell behind big with their regulars in the game then rallied largely behind minor leaguers before ultimately coming up just short on Wednesday. Seattle lost 9-8 to the Angels, finding an early 7-0 hole just a bit too step.

Six of those runs came off of starter Cody Martin, who left after two-and-two-thirds, allowing eight hits, including home runs on consecutive pitches.

Martin entered the game with as sterling of a pitching line for the spring as one can have — no runs in 9 2/3 innings with 13 strikeouts and just four hits allowed.

But Martin, already ticketed for a spot in the rotation in Tacoma to start the year, never had his best stuff Wednesday.

“Cody does a really good job just attacking the strike zone and just throwing strikes,’’ said Seattle manager Scott Servais. “And today he was just off. Behind a lot of counts. Threw a lot of cutters today, more than we normally see. Not a typical Cody Martin outing.’’

The big blow was a three-run homer to right by Ben Revere in the second inning. After a visit to the mound from Seattle pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre, Eric Young then hit Martin’s next pitch for another homer to almost the same spot to make it 5-0.

Martin got the start so that Yovani Gallardo wouldn’t pitch against the Angels, a team he’ll likely face in his first start of the regular season on April 7.

Gallardo instead got his work in by pitching 4.2 innings in a minor league game against Kansas City’s high Class-A team, allowing four hits and three earned runs — including two home runs — with seven strikeouts and one walk, throwing 77 pitches overall.

“He threw the ball pretty well for what I heard,’’ said Servais. “I think he gave up a home run late on a changeup but other than that he got something out of it. Got his pitches in. He thought his stuff was pretty good.’’

Seattle had only one hit until Jean Segura clouted a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to make it 7-2. The homer was the second of the spring for Segura, who the Mariners wanted to see get some regular action for a few days after he played sparingly down the stretch for the Dominican Republic in the WBC.

“Jean’s fine,’’ Servais said. “He had a good at-bat. Battled a count there and then got a breaking ball up and hit it out of the ball park. ‘’

Nelson Cruz legged out a double to lead off the seventh and after being replaced for a pinch-runner was playfully assisted into the Mariners’ dugout by Robinson Cano.

That helped spark a three-run inning that brought Seattle within 9-5.

Four straight hits to lead off the eighth, including a double by Ben Gamel, helped Seattle crawl within 9-8. But the comeback ended there.

Player of the game

Angels leadoff hitter Revere went 3-3 and scored two runs, with his three-run homer breaking the game open in the second inning. One-time Mariner Dustin Ackley, limited to designated hitter duty at the moment due to a shoulder issue, was 2-5.

Quotable

“That one in particular probably started 30 feet foul and came back and blew in fair. So Arizona is not real kind to Nick Vincent I think he’s anxious to get out of here as we are. I’m anxious to get him out of this environment, too. It’s tough for him. He pitches up in the zone — he’s a flyball pitcher. Hasn’t worked out so great for him this spring but he’s healthy, he’s fine. Just got to keep him in the right frame of mind,’’ — Servais on reliever Nick Vincent, who gave up a high, arching homer down the left field line to Jefry Marte in the fifth, the fifth home run Vincent has allowed in 5.2 innings this spring, a team high.

On Tap

The Mariners will play a 6:05 p.m. game in Scottsdale against the Giants. Felix Hernandez will make his third start of the spring and first since March 5, after which he left to take part in the World Baseball Classic. Also expected to pitch are Nick Hagadone and Casey Fien.